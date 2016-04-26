ALS-stricken Steve Gleason, communicates advances at Collision Conf

Still, there cannot be any doubt that that one spurt of force and tenacity that ignited the NFL team and the city's self-respect, will always go down as one of the city's greatest moments.
Today, Gleason, now confined to a self-contained rolling chair, is making great efforts to provide healthcare and quality of life needs to those who are handicapped, as he now is.
At a technology conference featuring the advances in all walks of life, Collision Conf, Gleason spoke about how he communicates and connects with the real world, despite his severe adversities
His story, is saddening but most-inspiring, to all.
Steve Gleason's Love Letter to New Orleans