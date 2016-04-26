ALS-stricken Steve Gleason, communicates advances at Collision Conf

Steve Gleason, former New Orleans Saint defensive football player, now stricken with ALS, will go down in history as the man, whose blocked punt, saved New Orleans. Of course, there will be debate whether New Orleans would have made a comeback as strong as it has, had his 2006 heroics in the Saints first home game after Hurricane Katrina, back in the Super Dome, not occurred.

Still, there cannot be any doubt that that one spurt of force and tenacity that ignited the NFL team and the city's self-respect, will always go down as one of the city's greatest moments.

Today, Gleason, now confined to a self-contained rolling chair, is making great efforts to provide healthcare and quality of life needs to those who are handicapped, as he now is.

At a technology conference featuring the advances in all walks of life, Collision Conf, Gleason spoke about how he communicates and connects with the real world, despite his severe adversities

His story, is saddening but most-inspiring, to all.

Steve Gleason's Love Letter to New Orleans