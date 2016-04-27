Collision Conf: Future of Media-AOL, Forbes leaders discuss

What is the future of media?
How can America Online (AOL) come back from the dead to take more of the market share?
America Online is now owned by Verizon which means more smart phones, internet connection (which is where AOL initially made its intro into this space). However, Facebook and Google ow roughly 85 percent of the advertising dollars. So, how can AOL and other media companies compete?
Today, at the Collision Conference in New Orleans, Jimmy Maymann of AOL and Steven Bertoni of Forbes discussed these issues.
We recorded this via Facebook Live and unfortunately the quality is not the best, but, the information is terrific and very important for anyone in the media, marketing, advertising and tech industries.
