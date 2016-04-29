Using Cinamaker at Collision conference in New Orleans, revolutionizing video ops

Walking around the halls of New Orleans’s Ernest Morial Convention Center this week for three days was hard on the feet , but indeed, more than pleasing to the mind.

It appeared that every square inch of the exhibition center, which was partly occupied by the first-year-in-the-Big-Easy, the Collision conference, put on by Web Summit, was busting out with ideas and overflowing with enthusiasm.

New software products, technologies, phone and tablet apps filled the air and certainly my own brain as I visited just a small fraction of the hundreds of exhibitors stalls that were set up so vendors could show their latest Microsoft or Google idea that would be changing the world, as we know it now. Everywhere, product, business opportunities and new technologies were being showcased with each one appearing even better than the last one.

In the current age of Uber, Airbnb, Slack, Trello and venture capital way of life, it was like the future of tomorrow was happening yesterday.

Which is why I did not want to miss anything. Not a moment of the exhibitions or the many incredible speakers on a variety of topics such as technology for music, sports, the media as well as talks on social media, angel funding and building the next bullet-proof website.

On Tuesday, I attended various sessions and posted live video on Facebook and other social media. As a result, I received responses from various folks asking me to please come visit their booths.

One of those requests came from a ‘ol acquaintance of mine who wanted me to see the new born product created by her son.

I did. And, frankly, I am glad I did.

She told me that the product was CinaMaker, which I decided was a neat sounding name. I attempted to guess just what I might be seeing, once I got to the booth, assuming of course, I was not distracted by another great venture.

CinaMaker’s proprietor, Benjamin Nowak, a New Orleans native, moved to Atlanta Georgia, roughly two

decades.

This week, he was demonstrating his product that seemed to me could change the landscape for news media operations (large and small), music venues and even expos such as Collision.

In essence, the idea is simple--connect a series of phone or tablet devices to a phone app, line up a few smart phones or tablets to be used as cameras, and before you can say, lights camera action, a mini video studio, is born.

Essentially, the multi-camera operation would take video pictures from various angles, just like they do, say, like on Shark Tank or even the evening news.

But wait! Not only can the product be used in the world of mini-TV stations and news operations, but could capture the various musicians as they play a gig at a venue or as they record their latest music video in a recording studio.

Oh, and did I say it could be used in places such as childcare centers, operating rooms and council chambers?

Easy to assemble, fun to watch--and, the editing process is done on the fly.

As I saw interested passerby’s wondering just what were they looking at, I decided to interview Benjamin and create a short video. The next day, I used the device as Benjamin and I interviewed the Head of Communications for Collision, Mike Harvey.

I must say, before clicking on the video, please note, the recording was via smart phone, without a microphone being done in a boisterous hall of gawkers and enthusiasts. So, the background noise does interfere somewhat with the overall enjoyment,, but, hey, I adit, I’m no Cecil B. DeMill. Thus, I edited the video to help make the attendee chatter, at least manageable.

Check it out.

Who knows, you might be the next mobile CNN.

And, for a tiny fraction of the cost.



