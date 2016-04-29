Get your "red hot" I know "Bobby Jindal" greatest hits book

Let the word go forth. From the bayous in the south to the watermelon patches in the north, from Bourbon Street in New Orleans to Texas Street in Shreveport, from McNeese to Louisiana Tech, let the people know:

It’s been a long wait and there were several delays but at long last, my book Bobby Jindal: His Destiny and Obsession has arrived at the Pelican Publishing Co. warehouse in Gretna.

For those who may need reminding or who may not know, I wrote the book as a reminder of what the voters of this state must never be fooled into doing again: voting for a snake oil salesman like Bobby Jindal. His economic, higher education and healthcare policies have set this state back an entire generation and public education remains in a constant state of turmoil, thanks to his voucher and charter school policies.

And we didn’t even mention his campaign contributions and their links to lucrative state contracts. For that, you will have to read the book.

Pelican will be shipping out to bookstores and to those who pre-ordered through them in the next few days. One of those stores will be Cavalier House Books in Denham Springs where more than 60 copies have already been pre-ordered.

Upon arrival at Cavalier, the bookstore owner, John Cavalier, will summon me to his store where I will sign copies of all his pre-orders before he ships them out to the purchaser.

I also will be sending out my own copies to those who contributed the specified amounts in our October fund drive. If I remember my list correctly, there are about 20 of those who will be receiving free, signed copies.

If you are not on Cavalier’s or my list, and wish to have a signed copy, you may still order from Cavalier by clicking on the image of the book cover to the lower right of this post.

I want to express my deepest appreciation to those of you who participated in October to get your free copy (yes, like a good advertising shill, we still call a book in exchange for a couple hundred bucks donation to LouisianaVoice “free.”).

I also wish to thank each of you who donated for your patience during the delays in publication. The book was supposed to be out in January but got pushed back by unavoidable delays. You should all have your copy by this time next week.

[By the way: our fund drive is officially over, but you may still contribute by clicking on the yellow “DONATE” button to the upper right.]

Thanks again!

Tom Aswell