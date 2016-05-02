Bobby Jindal in big splash at DC Correspondence Dinner

So now that he is no longer governor and now that his presidential aspirations are in the dumpster (for the time being, at least, because his ego will not let him ride off into the sunset), it appears that Bobby Jindal may be embarking on a new career as a White House correspondent.

Of course, he has written nearly as many op-eds devoid of substance as Jeff Sadow and is almost as familiar on Fox News as Bill O’Reilly, so perhaps he fancies himself as a real-life correspondent. So that may explain why he showed at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night.

Unfortunately for him, he generated about as much interest at the dinner as he did on the campaign trail for the Republican presidential nomination in Iowa. While many in the audience were targeted in one-liners from President Barack Obama, Louisiana’s erstwhile chief executive was never acknowledged.

The wistful look on his face says he still thinks he deserves to be the one at the dais in 2017. At least he didn’t try to give a Republican response to Obama’s stand-up routine.

For that, we can be thankful.