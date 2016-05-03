logo-cropped

Clinton, Sanders lead in campaign money race, Trump gets best bang for buck
Written by  // Tuesday, 03 May 2016 14:07 // News//
by Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

Presidential money
    If you think a lot of money is being spent on the 2016 presidential race, you ain’t seen nothing yet.  It’s just the primary season, and the serious spending will begin with the general election.

   Here’s a brief look at what the five remaining candidates have spent through March 31.
    Hillary Clinton (D) – Her campaign committee has raised $180.1 million.  Outside groups have raised $76.2 million for a combined total of $256.3 million.  Total expenditures on her campaign come to $182.9 million. Cash on hand: $73.5 million.
    Bernie Sanders (D) – His campaign committee has raised $182.1 million and outside groups $604,465 for a combined total of $182.8 million.  Total expenditures  on his campaign come to $165.3 million.  Cash on hand: $17.4 million
    Ted Cruz (R) – His campaign committee has raised $78.5 million and outside groups $63.4 million for a combined total of $141.9 million.  Total expenditures on his campaign come to $112.1 million. Cash on hand:$29.8 million.
    Donald Trump (R) – His campaign committee has raised $48.4 million of which $35.9 million is his own money.  Outside groups have raised $2.8 million for a combined total of $51.2 million.  Total expenditures on his campaign come to $49.5 million.  Cash on hand: $1.7 million.
    John Kasich (R) – His campaign committee has raised $16.5 million with outside groups contributing $12.8 million for a combined totdal of $29.3 million.  Total expenditures on his campaign come to $33.5 million. His  campaign  committee  shows  cash  on hand  of $1.2 millioi.  However, outside groups supporting  him have a debt of about $4.2 million.
    These five candidates combined through March 31 have spent about $661 million.  This is just the tip of the iceberg if the 2012 presidential election is any indication of things to come.
    The Federal Election Commission (FEC) estimated that about $7 billion was spent on the 2012 race for president by all candidates combined..  Candidates spent $3.2 billion, political parties $2 billion, and outside political committees $2.1 billion.
    About $1.1 billion was spent on President Barack Obama’s re-election, while $1.24 billion was spent on Republican challenger Mitt Romney’s campaign. 
    The presidential race in 2012 was the most expensive in history.  Some political pundits are predicting that 2016 could set a new record.

