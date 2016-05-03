Trump, Cruz, Indiana and Lee Harvey Oswald behind the grassy knoll

Which means, I doubt if I could ever support the now-leading Republican candidate for President. Sanders is a wishful demagogue with a deep-northern accent. Not much more. I am far from crazy about Ted Cruz becoming President and Hillary Clinton is a crap shoot until we know for certain that she won’t be indicted. Even with an unindicted Hillary, there is the Clinton baggage and the mind games she seems to play with the truth.

So, on our WGSO radio talk rendezvous which takes place Tuesday morning, Jeff and I once again shared our disagreements.

He obviously will go to the end of the world for Trump. I won’t go to the end of the room for The Donald.

The radio fireworks began when I brought up the allegations implicitely being made about Ted Cruz’s father being involved with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

At least, sort of involved, that is. Trump didn’t exactly say Cruz was a co-assassin. Instead, he implied that the Cuban, father of the Texan US Senator, was around Lee Harvey Oswald roughly around the time of the shooting.

To his credit, Trump did not place the elder Cruz behind the grassy knoll. But, Trump was just being Trump. You know, like when he bantered around that other conspiracy theory about Obama being some kind of alien. Or, when he made reference that lawyers would be suing Cruz for not being able to run for President. But, when someone throws out the allegations that his Trump University engaged in defrauding thousands, he calls those allegations--lies and those making the claims, conspirators.

Getting back to Lee Harvey.



According to Politico, Trump had said on Fox News, ““His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald's being — you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said Tuesday during a phone interview with Fox News. “What is this, right prior to his being shot, and nobody even brings it up. They don't even talk about that. That was reported, and nobody talks about it.”

“I mean, what was he doing — what was he doing with Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before the death? Before the shooting?” Trump continued. “It’s horrible.”



When I first heard that Trump was digging into the ditch once again, I, as usual, became disgusted with how far Trump is willing to go to trample the lives of others and how far his supporters will just ignore his abusive 3rd grade behaviors. Perhaps, 2nd grade behavior, actually. Crouere noted that this was just another example of people getting into a hissy fit that only ends up helping the New Yorker.

True.

Anything thrown out there against him, boomerangs. It appears to be an act of nature, the Trump Theory of Relativity. The greater the force of a verbal object thrown against Trump, the double the force is returned.

Nonetheless, we then tried to discuss Trump’s policies. I asked Jeff how Trump is going to stop 1.5 billion Muslims from entering the US. Crouere cited shutting down the Southern border.

There is no country if there is no border, Jeff said.



True. But, I don’t know how that is going to stop 1.5 billion Muslims from entering the country.

Jeff asked me why I was defending Hillary. Well, no, I’m not. I guess, for now, my disdain for Trump exceeds my contempt for Hillary. There are no good answers.

Still, the discussion we had was a typical one between those for and those against Trump. These arguments are occurring daily around the fireplaces, town halls and on the front lines of presidential campaign protests.

There is an army of Trump supporters who believe he is the answer to their prayers. There is a counter-army of anti-Trumpers who prays this country can find its sanity before committing hari kari.

Friends like Jeff and I, will have our honest disagreements over the issue, whether by radio broadcasts, phone, via Facebook or simple email.

The real question, however, might find no answer until a late November evening, this year. Can America survive the visceral dislike and perhaps outright hatred we have for the two leading candidates running for President?

For that answer, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Meantime, listen to our WGSO-Bayoubuzz radio debate, (or discussion). You'll enjoy it.



