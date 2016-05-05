Louisiana Republican GOP leadership, Congressional delegation back Trump; Dems attack Jindal

The now-presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump has become a statewide lightning rod of sorts in Louisiana politics. Despite many Republicans throughout the nation still not coming to grips with Trump being the nominee, Louisiana republican Party and their elected leaders are taking a different approach. They, at least publicly fully support him. Yesterday, perhaps due to the signal from the RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, the Louisiana state party, sent out its own notice that it is now time to rally the troops and lead the battle against Hillary Clinton.

In an email, it goes, LAGOP chairman, “Roger Villere and LA Republican Congressional Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump and Urge Louisiana Republicans to Unite to Defeat Hillary Clinton”

"The Republican Party of Louisiana congratulates Donald Trump on becoming the presumptive Republican nominee. We urge all Republicans to now unite in order to defeat Hillary Clinton in November.

The 2016 Republican presidential nomination process was the most spirited in a generation with a deep bench of great candidates, but we are now confident that the Republican Party will bond together behind our nominee.

The stakes are too high to hand over the keys to the White House to another far-left Democrat. For instance, we cannot allow the Supreme Court to be controlled by radical liberals for a generation. Our best chance to prevent this from happening is to unite and work hard to elect a Republican president in the fall.

Louisiana Republicans, whether they supported Donald Trump or one of the other great candidates, understand the stark choice facing them this November and will support Donald Trump and the common goal of defeating Hillary Clinton."

***The above statement was made on behalf of Republican Party of Louisiana Chairman Roger Villere, Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator David Vitter, Congressman Ralph Abraham, Congressman Charles Boustany, Congressman John Fleming, and Congressman Steve Scalise.



On the other side of the political aisle, the Louisiana Democratic Party ridiculed the recent decision by former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal to suddenly go from a high-profile anti-Trumper, to perhaps, a full-throated supporter.

This is its own email slam:

As Donald Trump consolidates his death-grip on the Republican presidential nomination, former Governor Bobby Jindal has eagerly abandoned any pretense of principle to jump on the bandwagon and endorse a candidate he once described as a “madman who must be stopped.” With his own vanity campaign long since run into the ground, and with the people of Louisiana focused on rebuilding from the ruins of his disastrous administration, Jindal showed the depth of his conviction by voicing support for a “narcissistic egomaniac” for president.



The failed former candidate’s endorsement has already proven to be a virtual kiss of death in this election cycle. In a similar pathetic bid for relevance, Jindal endorsed Sen. Marco Rubio just as the Rubio campaign began it’s own terminal slide in the polls. Closer to home, Jindal’s support has doomed the candidacies of state Rep. Neil Riser for Congress, and helped pile-on to the end of Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s 2012 run for president. Jindal’s political life is pockmarked with “too-little, too-late” endorsements displaying his poor judgment and lack of character--- the very qualities that make Donald Trump unelectable.



“On the verge of winning the Republican nomination, it looks like Donald Trump just received the political ‘Kiss of Death,’” said Michael McHale, Vice Chairman of the Louisiana Democratic Party. “Getting the support of a failed governor and a failed candidate like Bobby Jindal shows you just what kind of a disaster Trump would be. Jindal and Trump are peas in a pod: both cynical opportunists without real ideas or real solutions. Hopefully Mr. Trump’s campaign will receive the same kind of support as Jindal’s presidential campaign, and we can move them both into the ash bin of history.”