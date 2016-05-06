Establishment GOP's anti-Trump hysteria shows poor losers, helps Clinton

The winning candidates, George H. W. Bush, Bob Dole, George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney, have been moderates with scant conservative credentials. The supporters of the losing conservative candidates have been told to “hold your nose and vote for the nominee.” Most conservatives followed that advice and supported these nominees, who in many cases held similar views to the Democrats. The results were clear; moderates are poor candidates because, in five of the last six elections, those nominees lost the popular vote.



In this election, the tables have turned as all of the establishment and moderate candidates lost, while maverick conservative Donald Trump has prevailed. As a populist conservative, Trump is anathema to the party establishment.



Not surprisingly, many in the GOP elite are not returning the favor and supporting Trump. They are refusing to “hold their nose” and support the nominee. It was announced that McCain, Bush Sr., Bush Jr. and Romney will skip the Republican convention in Cleveland. Both Bush Presidents had the good manners to refrain from criticizing Trump; however, Romney pilloried Trump in a 20 minute hate filled speech in March. He then proceeded to go on multiple talk shows trashing the front runner, so it is no surprise that the three-time loser Romney is refusing to support a first time winner, Donald Trump.



Yesterday, House Speaker Paul Ryan refused to commit to supporting Trump, even though he will be presiding over the convention. Ryan said he was “just not ready” to endorse the presumptive nominee. This unusual declaration was blasted by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich who said that Ryan had an obligation to unify the party.



It seems that many establishment Republicans and conservative Cruz supporters are sore losers as scores of analysts, commentators, talk show hosts, politicians and columnists have signed up for a movement that will explore options such as starting a third party or voting for Hillary Clinton for President. A prime example is former Bush advisor Mary Matalin who announced she was leaving the Republican Party for the Libertarian Party, but did say she was open to supporting Trump.



Other idiotic Republicans are circulating an idea to form a third party. Blogger Eric Ericson and Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse are openly calling for a new conservative party to be formed. Such a party would have no chance of victory and would only help Hillary Clinton become the next President.



Such conservative purists are obviously fine with Hillary appointing Supreme Court nominees, adding levels of bureaucracy, raising taxes, continuing Obamacare and unsustainable levels of illegal immigration.



While Trump may have changed his mind on abortion and other issues, he is rock solid on the major issues of the day, such as immigration, trade, taxes, energy, 2nd amendment rights, judicial appointments, etc.



The stakes in this election are extremely high. Voters will decide whether the country continues the Obama agenda or changes course. Hillary would be a continuation of Obama policies, while Trump would force a major course correction.



Trump is not perfect, but neither was Reagan. However, he does represent a major defeat for the GOP establishment and every time they lose, it is a cause for celebration.