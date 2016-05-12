logo-cropped

BAM! Cameron Henry admission: Louisiana Treas. Kennedy not doing very good job, with debt
Written by  // Thursday, 12 May 2016 15:57 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

BAM! POW!

It's Louisiana budget sausage time once again and the House is looking at the Appropriations Bill today, hoping to make cuts, without the necessity of raising taxes.

One comment certainly has raised some eyebrows, especially, as the US Senate Race heats up. 

The powerful Republican Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee has leveled a smash mouth admission of sorts against Republican Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy, who is a candidate for US Senate, also a Republican.

Pinsonat: Everybody'a bored, in the dark right now, in Louisiana legislative session

Specifically, Henry, was asked whether Kennedy has not been doing a good job as it relates to paying the state debt.  

Henry said, "Yes to be perfectly honest with you"

Kennedy, has been vocal for years against the budgetary practices of the legislature, Governor Jindal and recently John Bel Edwards, the new governor.   He has made numerous appearances on radio and television over the years, especially this year with elections approaching--pointing out areas where the state could cut.

Often, his very words are echoed by radio talk show callers, showing his popularity.  He is also leading in the polls for the Senate position.

Just scroll down and read the relevant tweets on the issue.

Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « Louisiana's AG Landry's budget parcel move constitutional, let debate begin Pinsonat: Louisiana Lawmakers, voters hurt on cuts, taxes, TOPS, healthcare, higher ed debates »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1