After Roger Stone’s admission, easier to call Trump a liar, hypocrite and promise-breaker

On Friday, the Washington Post reported that Trump had pretended to be a mysterious and new man to the Trump organization, PR “John Miller” who in 1991 dish out scintillating and positive news spin to a People’s magazine interview.

Did Donald Trump lie over the issue of John Miller, and if so, does it matter to Trump supporters, anyway?

Also on Friday, NBC Today Show interviewed Trump that morning and Trump denied being Miller, saying that the voice in the recording was not him, but was an unknown imposter.

On Saturday, one of his main supporters and former political advisors, Roger Stone admitted that Trump often pretended to be his PR person. However, Stone who appeared on Breibart, responded that the media was seizing upon a non-story and there are more important issues to discuss in the campaign.

“They focus on whether or not Donald Trump may or may not have posed as a public relations man in order to get his spin and his side of the story,” Stone said of the Washington Post story, “This is ridiculous. James Madison, John Adams, Alexander Hamilton — they all wrote under pseudonyms, they all had things they wanted to say, and they wrote under pseudonyms.”

“Trump wanted to get his spin and his side of the story, so he handled the press call himself, probably because he didn’t want to pay a public relations expert. What difference does it make?”

Stone is not the only Trump defender who is making light of the incident. GOP Chairman Reince Priebus said repeatedly that he didn’t think the American people care about this issue or even matters such as Trump’s not releasing his income taxes, which Trump said was “none of your business” when he was asked about it during the Today Show on Friday.

Walking in lockstep, this weekend, Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, didn’t question his boss’s veracity, saying on one of the morning talk shows, “"I couldn't tell who it is. If Donald Trump says it's not him, I believe it's not him," Manafort said.

"I just know that he said it's not him," Manafort said. "I believe him. I don't even know the relevance of this, frankly."

There have been numerous accounts of Trump pretending to be a PR agent in the past, reportedly having testified in a 1990 court records that he might have used the fake name of John Barron in the past.

Perhaps, more enlightening, so far, nobody by the name John Miller or John Barron has come forward to own up to his either identity. Also, nobody from the campaign or the Trump organization appear to know anything about Miller or Barron and Trump has not explained how Miller would know of the intimate comments Miller made during the interview, a feat that would take great talent and personal insight but first-hand knowledge of facts.

Also, on Friday, it appears that Trump’s interview with The Washington Post was suddenly ended when the question came up. According to the Post, after the question was asked about John Miller, there was silence and then a disconnect on the Trump phone. Upon calling back, Trump’s secretary told the Post that she had heard that there was a problem, but Trump was now not available.

Trump’s backers appear not to care if the presumptive GOP presidential nominee makes wild statements or acts bizarrely. Worst, they are claiming income taxes and the Miller story is irrelevant to the American people.

It would be totally insignificant if you feel comfortable having the next President of the United States having significant diminished personal credibility, whether it be Trump or his likely opponent, Hillary Clinton. Clinton’s own candidacy is under a cloud with allegations that she might be indicted as a result of a federal investigation.

Still, for months, Trump has called just about everyone under the sun, a liar. He coined the nickname “Lyin Ted” upon Ted Cruz and used that tag repeatedly during TV appearances and rallies.

Now it seems that Trump’s own past is being unearthed and he is embarrassed by it. But, instead of owning up to it, he seems to be denying the claims. It is his life and his campaign. But, do forgive some of us if we believe it makes him and his defenders look cowards and liars.

Even worse, given his penchant for demeaning his opponents, labelling them as “liars”, and given his recent decision to break his long-time promise to America by reneging on his pledge to self-fund his own campaign, it is becoming easier to call Trump as a liar, a hypocrite and a welsher.

But, just don't call him Mr. Miller.



