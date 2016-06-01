Elated Treas.Kennedy fundraising post US Senate race poll, leads by 20 points, plus

With roughly five months left to go into the Louisiana US Senate race, Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy and the Louisiana Republican Party are in the catbird seat.

A poll released today by Bernie Pinsonat of SMOR (Southern Media and Opinion Research) shows that Kennedy, a Republican, has a substantial lead over his current opposition, with the treasurer receiving almost ⅓ of the vote, to date.

Here are the results:

CHARLES BOUSTANY...................10

FOSTER CAMPBELL ...................... 9.2



CAROLINE FAYARD...................... 4.0



JOHN FLEMING .............................. 5.2



TROY HEBERT ................................ 1.8



JOHN KENNEDY........................... 32.0



ROB MANESS .................................. 4.2



ERIC SKRMETTA............................ 1.2



(UNDEC/DNK/WS) ........................ 32.4

In a Kennedy campaign letter announcing the poll results, Kennedy said, “I have some great news. A brand new independent poll was released today and the results are fantastic.”

In the email, was a link to a contribution request page.

The closest Democrats to Kennedy was Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell with 9.2 percent followed by attorney Carolyn Fayard with only 4% of the vote.

According to the poll,

This statewide poll was developed and conducted by Southern Media & Opinion Research, Inc., and paid for by conservative Republican businessman Lane Grigsby of Baton Rouge

Interviews for this statewide poll were completed by telephone with 500 likely Louisiana voters from Thursday, May 19, through Monday, May 23, 2016.

The overall margin of error for the statewide statistics obtained from the survey data is not greater than plus or minus 4.4 percentage points at the 95% level of confidence. In other words, there is a 95% certainty that the statistics presented from the results obtained on this survey of 500 likely voters statewide will not be more than 4.4 percentage points above or below the figure that would be obtained if all of the likely voters in the state would have been

Interviewed.

