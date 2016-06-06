New Louisiana poll: Edwards at 55% favorable, make rich, corporations pay, protect education, healthcare

The Democratic Party-leaning Anzalone Liszt Grove Research conducted a poll on behalf of the Rebuild Louisiana organization to analyze voters opinions leading up to the special session of the Louisiana legislature, which begins today after the regular session ends.

The poll was based upon 600 live telephone interviews with likely 2016 voters in Louisiana. Interviews were conducted between May 31-June 2, 2016. Expected margin of sampling error is ±4.0% with a 95% confidence level.

Here are the general findings and the poll results



Below are statements from a poll statement:

WHO TO BLAME

“A majority of Louisiana voters continue to award John Bel Edwards high marks for the job he’s doing as Governor, despite the historic budget deficit inherited from Bobby Jindal. In fact, an overwhelming majority of voters blame Bobby Jindal, his legislative allies, and the Jindal-era policies of reckless spending in the form of excessive tax breaks for the state’s current budget shortfall. In addressing the state budget, voters want their leaders to protect funding for schools and healthcare by raising new revenue through repealing corporate tax breaks and exemptions.

KEY FINDINGS:

A clear majority of state voters approve of the job John Bel Edwards is doing as Governor.

A twenty-point majority of Louisiana voters gives John Bel Edwards high marks for the job he’s doing as Governor (55% positive / 35% negative), representing a slight improvement from his 16-point positive job rating from March (52% positive / 36% negative).

Louisiana voters overwhelmingly blame Bobby Jindal and the Jindal Caucus in the legislature for causing the state budget shortfall. On the issue of the state budget, Louisiana voters clearly blame Bobby Jindal and hispolicies for the current budget shortfall.

When forced to assign blame for the budget shortfall to either Jindal or Edwards, more than three-in-four voters (77%) place the blame on Governor Bobby Jindal and his administration compared to only 10% blaming Governor Edwards. In fact, more than 60% of self-identified Republicans blame Jindal (63%) over Edwards (19%). Further, a sizable majority statewide identify “tax breaks for the wealthy and big corporations” (55%) instead of “not enough spending cuts” (32%) as most responsible for the state budget shortfall.

In addressing the budget shortfall, voters clearly want their leaders to prioritize funding for education and healthcare instead of tax breaks for Louisiana businesses and corporations. Further, significant majorities support eliminating corporate tax breaks and raising the state income tax on corporations.



More than three-in-four Louisiana voters favor “restoring funding that has been cut from state colleges and universities” (77% Favor / 19% Oppose) – including 62% “strongly” in favor of this restoration.

And by a nearly 6:1 ratio, voters place a higher priority on “protecting funding for Louisiana schools and healthcare” (76%) instead of “protecting tax breaks for Louisiana businesses and corporations” (13%). This sentiment transcends partisan lines, with sizable majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents protective of schools and healthcare.

Protect Funding for LA Schools and Healthcare

In order to close the $600 million budget shortfall, voters favor a range of ways to address revenue – including increasing the state income tax on corporations and the state’s wealthiest individuals and repealing business tax breaks and exemptions.

The poll is in significant contrast with one by Bernie Pinsonat of Southern Media Opinion Research, paid for by conservative businessman, Lane Guidry.

In that poll, voters were strongly against taxes and placed Edwards’s favorables at 51%.

The special session starts today with the key issue--raising revenues.