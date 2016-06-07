GOP empire wrong to strike back at Trump

Here we go again, another media firestorm directed against presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump. This time his “grave” offense was to criticize a federal judge presiding over a class action lawsuit against Trump University.

The district court judge, Gonzalo Curiel, who was born in Indiana, is of Mexican descent, and has been involved with the La Raza Lawyers Association of San Diego for many years. This is a group that advocates the cause of illegal immigrants.

Trump believes that the judge has been unfair in his rulings in the case, possibly because of his Mexican heritage.

Even though he is a presidential candidate, Trump has not lost his First Amendment rights of free speech. He has every right to believe a judge is biased against him and verbalize those beliefs. The judiciary is an equal branch of government, but is not immune to criticism.

Since Trump has advocated a wall on the Mexican border and believes that some illegal aliens coming across the southern border are criminals, he has not been viewed positively by many Mexican politicians or activists. In fact, former Mexican President Vincente Fox gave Trump the “middle finger salute” and used crass profanity in denouncing him.

Thus, it is not unreasonable to believe that a judge who so strongly identifies with his Mexican heritage could be biased against Trump. It is not just his heritage that has Trump calling foul, but the actual rulings that he believes have been unfair.

His critics in the GOP establishment are having a field day. Losing presidential candidate U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called the comments “un-American.” House Speaker Paul Ryan climbed on his moral high horse and labeled Trump’s comments “the textbook definition of a racist comment.” He said he “fundamentally disagrees” with the Donald’s views calling them “unacceptable.”

Judge Curiel, who Republicans are frantically rushing to support, is a left wing appointee of President Obama, who, by the way, has not shied away from attacking the judiciary. In fact, Obama lashed out at the Supreme Court’s Citizen United decision in a State of the Union speech several years ago.

It is predictable for establishment Republicans like Ryan and Graham to attack Trump in this case, but it is quite disturbing to see a supporter like Newt Gingrich to blast him as well. In a Fox News interview this weekend, Gingrich said it was “inexcusable” for Trump to question the judge based on his Mexican heritage.

In contrast, it is perfectly understandable for Trump to believe that the deck is stacked against him in this case. Not only is Curiel a member of a racially conscious lawyer’s organization, but the law firm representing the plaintiffs, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, paid $675,000 to Bill and Hillary Clinton for speeches.

As reported by Dr. Jerome Corsi of World Net Daily, both the law firm and Judge Curiel were involved in the “2014 Annual Scholarship Fund & Gala” for the La Raza Lawyers Association of San Diego. Curiel served on the scholarship selection committee and the law firm was a sponsor of the event. One of the scholarship winners was Ricardo Elorza, who proudly proclaimed his background as an “undocumented” illegal alien.

La Raza is Spanish for “The Race,” and any organization that uses that title in its name is affiliating, at least in some manner, with the Mexican Reconquista movement, which calls for Mexico to reclaim areas of the American Southwest. The most fervent activists believe that this country “stole” these lands from Mexico and the Southwest region must be returned. This attitude is also on display outside of Trump rallies where agitators burn the American Flag, wave the Mexican flag and some even engage in horrific violence against Trump supporters.

For his part, in an interview Monday, Trump said he wanted to focus on the economy and the military and not on “a civil lawsuit that I’m going to end up winning anyway.”

While Trump may want to discuss the issues that are more important to the American people, the media and his GOP critics will not let him switch topics until he apologizes; however, in this case, he owes the judge no apology. Ultimately, look for Trump to do what he always does, stick to his guns and refuse to back down. Love him or hate him, everyone must acknowledge that he has become the most politically incorrect candidate in modern American history.