logo-cropped

Trump self-congrats, post-Orlando gay attack, Obama blames guns; Politics prevails
Written by  // Monday, 13 June 2016 14:32 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

On Sunday morning, the world discovered the horrors of the Orlando terror attack at the Pulse gay nightclub.
When America awoke to the news, the social media boards, particularly Twitter and Facebook, exploded.  Trump proponents blamed Obama and Clinton and the discussion turned to how President Obama would not use the word “Islamic terror” and would blame guns. 

At first opportunity, Donald Trump tweeted, said he has been roundly congratulated and said he was right, taking credit for warning of this type of terror attack and suggesting his policies would have prevented them.  During his press conference, President Barack Obama blamed rapid-fire guns for another attack.
The anti-Trump forces immediately blasted the Republican Presidential candidate for engaging in politics and self-serving congratulatory rhetoric.  Likewise, the Trump crowd on social media posted, “we told you so” type posts. 
Meanwhile, tens of millions mourned privately and publicly. 
Which events raise numerous questions:  At what point do we put elections-politics aside and focus upon the victims and possible solutions?  Did Donald Trump act in a repugnant manner with his tweets and statements?  Did President Obama play to the Trump supporters’ criticisms by blaming guns again during his press statement?
Here is a video I have created that reviews Trump’s comments, the Facebook responses in favor and against and further thoughts how America is engaging in self-inflicted wounds as we immediately respond to the terror attack horrors in the height of an election season. 

 

Watch the video above, thanks

Last modified on Monday, 13 June 2016 16:18
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « Thin-line separates Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Trump's ban better than Clinton's, Sen. Nelson's "good Muslim" strategy »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1