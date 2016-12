President Obama, today, questioned the Republican and Donald Trump's claim that his administration is weak against terror because he has failed to use the name "Islamic terror".

Obama asked what exactly would it do if he did this? He said it would not have any greater success on the battle field if America started to use the phrase.

The President said "if we imply that we are at war with Islam, then we are doing the terrorists work for them."

On Monday, Trump called out Obama and Hillary Clinton for not using the phrase in the past, although noted that Clinton, just Monday, started to use it.

Tweets about islamic terror Tweets above