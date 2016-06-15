Col. Rob Maness talks Contract with Louisiana, voter disillusionment, Trump, Planned Parenthood

Today, Retired Colonel Rob Maness, candidate for US Senate for the State of Louisiana, is starting his Contract with Louisiana campaign to explain to voters why he should be elected this fall. On Tuesday evening, Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com interviewed Maness about these and other issues.

In the online video discussion, Maness explained what the Contract with Louisiana actually is designed to do. He said that people are upset because they sent representatives and senators to Washington DC in 2014 to repeal Obama, “stop the social experimentation policies”, not fund Planned Parenthood but they failed to do so. The contract is his way of holding himself accountable to the people of Louisiana. Items on the contract include terms limits for US Senators to two terms, Congress to three terms. Also, he pledges to visit and sent to terms. The hill visit every parish at least once a year and speak to them on a regular basis. Another pledge is to not spend more than 80% of the allocated budget for his office and he hopes he will return even more.

He was asked whether the Republican House and Senate members that ran on promises fail to live up to those promises because they couldn't or because they didn't try?

Maness said it depends upon the definition of “try”. The Colonel said, the House tried to repeal it over 50 times but the Senate did not even put the bill on the desk of the President nor did they defund Planned Parenthood but they passed the fund in the Omnibus bill.

When asked about if those statements made by Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate that have been supportive of Planned Parenthood, would make it difficult for Republicans to fulfill their pledges, Maness said the GOP nominal leader has been all over the map on this issue that Trump was not “my first, second, third or fourth choice” but that the presumptive presidential nominee has pledged to follow the party platform and it will be his (Maness’s) job, as US Senator to ensure that Trump follows through.

This is part one of the interview with Retired Colonel Maness. Part 2, tomorrow