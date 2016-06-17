Col. Maness, a military man seeking to fix a broken US political system

Retired Colonel Rob Maness is making his second effort to serve this country as one of the two U.S. Senators from Louisiana. How would his experience in the military best serve the country and the state, were he be elected in November? One of his major issues being raised in his and other campaigns is the failure of the political institutions in this country. Are they failing or is there another reason for the country's political breakdown?

SABLUDOWSKY; So you're being a military man, I'm not sure if any of your competition, those who had already declared to be candidates- - - do any of them have any military experience that you know of?

MANESS: Yea, as far as i know, only one it's one of the congressman, was a medical doctor in the United States Navy

SABLUDOWSKY: Fleming?

MANESS: Yes, I think so, Yea. Yes, Dr. Fleming and I appreciate his service. I commanded a wing that had a large Medical Group in the wing, so I've been the executive overseeing the military healthcare I appreciate his service

SABLUDOWSKY: Yes, absolutely and we certainly appreciate the service that you provided to help make us safe. So what, would be, because you had this experience in the military--how is that a difference maker?

MANESS: Well I think today it's a huge difference maker, because--the reason why our economy and the debt is the number one thing-- is that we've got to be able to be strong and lead in the world. We're weaker than we've been in my three decades of military career. We're not leading in the world and the world is on fire right now--because of that. I'm a Believer, we're strong and we're leading, we don't have to fight a bunch of wars. We've gone in and have done military interventions, in places like Libya where we should never have done that, all it's done is create a vacuum of power that's allowed our enemy, the Islamic jihadist called the Islamic State now, they've had several names, when I was in the Pentagon, we got attacked on 9/11, they were called Al Quaeda but now they are the Islamic State and they're just been allowed to grow and actually get stronger regardless as to what I military operations have been up to against them--so I'm very concerned about that and I think that my experience as a senior--at mid-level Commander both in combat--I've given orders in combat to young Americans that I've had to live with all--the rest of my life--not just the day after, and I still live with the consequences of those orders and I think it's an important qualification to have in the US Senate. The Senate is designed to advise and consent on things like treaties, military treaties, diplomatic treaties and those kind of things and I think it's important that we have "real world leadership experience" learned outside of political leadership realm--because I think that political leadership is what's failing the American people right now.



SABLUDOWSKY: Just out of curiosity, I'm not sure I agree with that, that the political leadership is failing us. My theory is and my strong belief is that you have a divided country, that you have two extremes and the silent majority middle--and basically what's happening is,--the extremes are out there and they are the ones making the noise and they're the ones who are leading within their own political area and what we have is, we have a breakdown, it's not a breakdown in the leadership, it's just that we have such a major philosophical difference between left and right, and that's my theory and I'm just wondering--

MANESS: I disagree with you somewhat on that , the things that some people say are extreme, really, the new people in the middle think that they're Americans, like the Constitution of the United States. Most people that think that the Constitution of the United States in its whole, in its entirety, as amended is the place where most average Americans think we ought to be. So if you believe in Freedom of Speech and if you believe in the freedom and right to bear arms, just as much as we believe in the freedom of speech. You don't pick and choose and what I'm seeing is both sides tend to pick and choose that issues based upon the constitution and I'm a constitutionalist and that's one place that makes a difference but I'm also a strong believer in being strong and leading in world-- because America is an exceptional country- - we've brought more people out of poverty, we've relieved more people from oppression and those kind of things than any other country in history of the world third and we need to keep this country strong like that, not just for ourselves, for our children and grandchildren but for the world and I think that most people in the middle still believe that and I think they think it's ridiculous when for instance have a president that won't even call the enemy that's declared war on us, the enemy. He won't call them by their name. Look, I learned something in the military, you have got to identify your enemy, you've got to find them, you've got to target them and then you've got to kill them, in one way or another, as rapidly as possible in order to overcome them and defeat them. In the way that this president currently is trying to do it, it's not going to get the job done. And I think that most people agree with me on that and I think that when Mr. Trump is on issues that the people in the middle agree on-- I think he's more on, than say the Democrats Democratic opposition is generally, and that's why he's getting all this traction.

