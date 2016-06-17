It's clear: Paul Ryan wants Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump

After Donald Trump clinched the GOP presidential nomination, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was not satisfied. He spent weeks withholding his official endorsement, while preaching the need for “unity.”

After meeting with Trump a number of times, Ryan gave a very lukewarm endorsement of the businessman turned politician in his hometown newspaper. In the Janesville Gazette, Ryan claimed that Trump would be able to work with Congress to “help improve people’s lives.”

Soon thereafter, Ryan was stabbing Trump in the back, doing the bidding of the liberal media and Hillary Clinton. In fact, Ryan is being about as helpful to Hillary Clinton as any Democrat on Capitol Hill. Right after endorsing Trump, Ryan told the Associated Press that he hopes the campaign “improves its tone.” Instead, Ryan should have been criticizing the “tone” of protesters who burn the American flag, as well as taunt and punch innocent Trump supporters at the candidate’s rallies.

In the aftermath of Trump’s statement that the Mexican heritage of Judge Gonzalo Curiel’s may be the reason for his biased handling of the Trump University class action lawsuit, Ryan unleashed a furious assault on his supposed choice for President. He called Trump’s remarks “absolutely unacceptable,” and “the textbook definition of a racist comment.”

These incendiary comments gave the liberal media plenty of fodder to label Trump a “racist” who hates minorities, is a bigot and a white supremacist. Of course, these charges are ridiculous for Trump has employed thousands of minorities and truly helped them in ways much more tangible than anything political hacks like Hillary Clinton or Paul Ryan have ever done.

So, the attack was a planned effort to undercut Trump as he tries to unify the party in advance of the party’s convention. Clearly, Ryan wants to insure that Trump loses so he can run for President in 2020 as the establishment’s candidate.

To further those goals, this week, Ryan said that it was “not my plan” to withdraw his endorsement of Trump even though he continued to hold news conferences and denigrate the presumptive GOP nominee. After the Orlando terrorist attack, Trump rightly reiterated his support for a temporary ban on Muslim immigration into this country; however Ryan expressed his disapproval of such a plan, which has the support of 64% of Republican voters. In fact, in a Huffington Post interview, Ryan suggested that he may “sue” Trump if he proceeds with the Muslim ban or the effort to build a border wall.

The threat of a lawsuit is just another indication that Ryan agrees more with Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump. Along with supporting more Muslim immigration and opposing a border wall, Ryan is aligned with Hillary Clinton on a host of other issues as well. In fact, The Washington Post outlined at least five areas that a President Hillary Clinton and a Speaker of the House Paul Ryan could find common ground. In areas such as criminal justice reform, foreign trade deals, a hawkish foreign policy, and using the government to fight poverty, Ryan and Clinton share similar views.

Overall, the Speaker and Mrs. Clinton are ideological soul mates on a host of important issues. Ryan likes to bash Trump as a candidate who needs to change his positions and “tone,” but the one who really needs to change is Ryan. He does not reflect the views of the majority of Republican voters, who oppose more illegal immigration and bad trade deals.

If Trump gets elected, he will certainly not champion most of the Ryan agenda. So, it seems pretty clear that the candidate that the Republican House Speaker really wants to be elected President of the United States is Hillary Clinton.

