Loyalty over, Trump sacks Lewandowski

Corey Lewandowski has been sacked by the Donald Trump campaign. According to Fox News, Monday, the Trump campaign manager is gone. The action occurs months after Trump defended Lewandowski from a national controversy with reporter Michelle Fields.

Trump has decided just weeks before the Republican convention, that Lewandowski will no longer be with the campaign at all. Fox News says that It's unclear what specifically led to the decision. The departure of one of Trump's most senior and loyal advisers follows what was widely seen as a rough patch for the campaign.

It has repeatedly been reported throughout the media, that campaign advisers have been requesting Trump to be more of a traditional campaign candidate but that he has repeatedly ignored this advice. This weekend, Trump talked about guns in bars, profiling to stop domestic terrorism and has been off track.

Ironically, Trump had previously stated that is a very loyal employer and emphasized that Lewandowski should be protected because he has a family. Those comments were made in relationship to the Fields

"I would have loved to have fired him," Trump told CNN's Anderson Cooper during a town hall event in March. "It would have been much easier than talking to you about this all night long ... I don't want to ruin (Lewandowski's) life."



