Trump nails Clinton on Benghazi, Emails, Terrorism, so what difference does it make?

Hillary Clinton’s supporters and CNN (is that different?) crow that Hillary Clinton has amassed a campaign war chest of many millions to fund her presidential campaign, and Donald Trump is far, far behind.

“Hillary is crushing Trump!” CNN commentators claim.

But as New York Congressman and Trump supporter Chris Collins said, in a presidential campaign, “You raise money to define your opponent.”

Today, Trump defined Hillary pretty clearly for Republicans and Tea party faithfuls when he called her “a world-class liar.”

And it cost him barely a dime!

So why should Trump spend money on defining Hillary Clinton when we already know quite well who she is?

Others’ definition is bit different, though.

To many, Hillary Clinton is that wonderful woman who gave us Benghazi.

She gave us this dark gift when she was, as she likes to keep reminding us, the U.S. Secretary of State for President Barak Obama.

You may remember Benghazi as the place in Libya where Hillary said that U.S.-style democracy would soon magically flower forth from the bursts of the “Arab Spring” that engulfed the region in a Muslim Brotherhood-driven rampage.

And Benghazi is the gift that keeps on giving, if you are a radical Muslim terrorist.

To members of ISIS, Benghazi is the holiest of shrines.

Benghazi is the inspiration of every murderous thug who perverts the religion of mainstream Islam.

And Benghazi is also the wellspring of propaganda for all of America’s enemies.

Benghazi is where our embassy used to be.

Benghazi is where our ambassador and three other Americans died by brutal violence, at the hands of a crazed mob, after having previously begged Hillary to provide them with protection and reinforcements.

Benghazi is the Alamo of Libya.

Under Hillary Clinton’s watch, Benghazi, Libya, is where a rag-tag band of Libyan citizen hooligans teamed up with another rag-tag band of Libyan citizen hooligans who the State Department actually employed as local “security.” One hooligan group had no weapons and no training, and guarded the outside of America’s embassy compound. As if this was not bad enough, America’s internal security in Libya was handed over to– wait, wait, but it’s not at all funny– to a group called the February 17 Martyrs Brigade militia, a rag-tag band of hooligans linked to the real Al-Qaeda killers directed by (Obama won’t say it) the radical Islamic extremist Ansar al-Sharia terrorist organization.

And who made this decision?

Hillary Clinton, U.S. Secretary of State.

A furious U.S. Senate demanded an investigation, and the results were even more shocking. Not only had Hillary Clinton been responsible for hiring the rag-tag terrorist “guards,” but she and her “team” were also responsible for refusing to build guard towers at the Benghazi compound– a ubiquitous feature at high-risk embassy and consulate compounds all over the world. The ones at the U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia are manned by Nepalese sharp-shooters– some of the finest professional guardsmen in the world. These gunmen draw a bright-red radar beam dot on anyone– anyone, including Americans– entering the compound, until a signal is given that the situation is secure.

Hillary Clinton and her team also disbanded a highly-trained “special reaction” security squad, and sent away from Benghazi a U.S. embassy aircraft that could have been used to evacuate embassy personnel.

People within the State Department and elsewhere raised the alarm that the U.S. Embassy and personnel in Benghazi were now at grave risk of harm– an alarm that Hillary and her staff pointedly denied and ridiculed.

Four Americans died horrible deaths at the hands of an angry, inflamed radical Islam mob.

The date? September 11, 2012.

9/11.

The Libyan terrorists wanted to send America a message, and they wrote it in the blood of our own people, and in the flames that destroyed yet another building on “American soil.”.

Then, before the U.S. Senate, when questioned, Hillary disdainfully replied that mistakes had already been made, and then infamously uttered these words that her many followers have surely now forgotten: “What difference does it make at this point?” she shrugged, under oath.

In the course of the Benghazi hearings, the Senate sought to obtain Hillary’s official State Department emails about Libya, and discovered, shockingly, that there were NONE.

This is how the world then learned that Hillary had been using her own personal email accounts for U.S. State Department official business.

And Donald Trump now claims that Hillary also used her State Department email account to not only conceal her role in Benghazi, but also because she “ took millions from Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and many other countries that horribly abuse women and the LGBT citizens.

To cover up her corrupt dealings, Hillary illegally stashed her State Department e-mails on a private server. She’s under investigation, but it seems like nothing is going to happen.... It’s a rigged system, folks. It’s a rigged system.”

And, Trump says, it’s not only about the money: “Her server was easily hacked by foreign governments, perhaps even by her financial backers in communist China. Sure they have it. Putting all of America and our citizens in danger, great danger.”

But Trump wasn’t yet finished: “Then there are the 33,000 e-mails she deleted. Well, we may not know what’s in those deleted e-mails, [but] our enemies probably know every single one of them. So they probably now have a blackmail file over someone who wants to be the president of the United States.”

If our enemies do indeed “have a blackmail file” on Hillary Clinton, it may well include much on her husband, Bill Clinton, who never hid his own friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a generous billionaire who lent Bill his private jet equipped with beauteous young women for one of Bill’s “thank-you-for-the-millions” trips to places like the Sultanate of Brunei. The friendship of both Bill and Hillary Clinton with Epstein was proven when Epstein’s close friend and alleged underage-girl procuress, Ghislaine Maxwell (daughter of the late disgraced financier, Robert Maxwell), attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in great style, sipping and supping amongst the closest Clinton confidantes and political powerhouses.

When Benghazi burned and Americans died, Hillary Clinton was far, far away.

She didn’t take responsibility for America’s embassy or for the Americans who lived and died there. “What difference does it make at this point?”

But Hillary wants to take responsibility for the whole nation of the United States of America now.

That’s a lot for voters to consider.