Loony Leftest Loretta Lynch sends her love to ISIS

It is hard to believe that Attorney General Loretta Lynch is actually making her predecessor, Eric Holder, the race bating liberal, look good. It is quite an accomplishment to be worse than Holder, but Lynch has accomplished that goal, especially with her lame brained response to the terrorist attack in Orlando.

Jihadist Omar Mateen made it quite clear in his 911 calls and his maniacal ravings to police negotiators that he killed 49 innocent people as an act of faithfulness to the Islamic State terrorist organization. In his 911 call, he proclaimed a “pledge of allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the Islamic State.”

This vow to the leader of the Islamic State should eliminate any and all doubt about what was motivating Mateen. Tragically, he killed the gay nightclub patrons as an act of jihad.

To make his motive even more crystal clear, he told police negotiators that he was an “Islamic solider.” Thus, in the aftermath of the attack, the nation should have entered into a robust discussion on how to defeat Islamic terrorism at home and abroad. Instead, ever since the Orlando attack, the nation plunged into a discussion about various gun control measures and ways to reduce hatred toward the gay and lesbian community.

The Orlando attack was not about guns or gays, it was about Islamic jihad. Ironically, one of the best ways to help protect the gay and lesbian community in this country is the train them how to use weapons for self defense and limit the number of refugees entering the country from Muslim countries. Both of these positions are anathema to liberal Democrats like Loretta Lynch who actually threatened to prosecute anyone who spoke out against radical Islam. In fact, Lynch said that anti-Muslim rhetoric was her “greatest fear.”

The greatest fear for Lynch and everyone in the Obama administration should be the Islamic terrorist acts like the one committed in Orlando. Yet, Lynch seems oblivious to the threat of radical Islam and refuses to identify the harsh reality our country is facing. In her Orlando speech yesterday, the Attorney General claimed that the motives of Mateen “may never be known,” even though the terrorist tried his best to eliminate any controversy about his motives.

Lynch and her boss, President Obama, are constantly giving the American people platitudes about fighting “extremism” and not radical Islamic terrorism. To make matters worse, Lynch said the answer to terrorism is to show “compassion, unity and love” to terrorists. In other words, kill our enemies with kindness.

Undoubtedly, the savage Islamic terrorists are laughing at this feeble response. The nation should be on war footing with a clearly defined enemy, not the nebulous threat of “extremism,” whatever that means.

To Lynch and Obama, Christians, Jews, gays and other minority groups are just as likely to commit terror attacks as Muslims, but the evidence shows otherwise. From the attacks in Fort Hood, Texas to the massacre in San Bernardino, CA to the Orlando killings, the one constant in all of these incidents has been the involvement of radical Islamic terrorists.

It would be refreshing to see our President and Attorney General accept reality and convey the warning of the Islamist threat to the American people. Instead, along with the liberal media, the administration has been focusing on gun control.

Hopefully, there will not be another terrorist action for many years; however, reality tells us that there will be another one very soon. It is time to accept this bitter truth, deal with it and stop living in the fantasy world of political correctness.