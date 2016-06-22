Louisiana Senate Committee bats budget bill back, education takes hit/

According to The Advocate, the ball just left the Senate Finance Committee side of the court:

The question is--who and what will take the biggest hit.

The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced a supplemental spending plan that would put more money toward higher education and prisons, largely at the expense of funding for local school districts.

Lawmakers have a day left to hash out a final budget for the coming year, after spending nearly 19 consecutive weeks trying to solve the financial cliff the state faces as it barrels toward the budget that begins July 1.

Senate Finance Chair Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte, said that the budget proposal may not be a final version of the budget, but he said the committee wanted to advance House Bill 69, which currently carries about $258 million in funding on top of the money allocated in the regular session, for further negotiations as the clock winds down on the Legislature’s second special session.

HB 69 now heads to the full Senate for consideration before further negotiations between the House and the Senate.

