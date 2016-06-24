Fear of Muslim immigration Trumps with UK's Brexit vote

It is also democracy in action, proving that the right to vote, especially on one’s national fate, can trump the odds.

Trump....trump...Trump?

Yes.

Immigration has swung a momentous, historic vote in Britain.

It isn’t the actual number of migrants coming into the United Kingdom, really. Those actual numbers are relatively small.

But it’s the principal.

From the most ancient times, there has been a flow of population from “the Continent” to England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland. And marauding tribes from the North. Over centuries, a population evolved. And then, the Age of Empires extended Britain’s reach and made it “great,” but nothing lasts forever.

And the marauding tribes are coming back.

It has been a slow trickle over centuries. Europe caught a break periodically, as when Arab and Berber forces conquered Spain, declared “the Caliphate” in Europe, and came across the Pyrenees where one man, Charles Martel, a Frankish general, commanded his liege men and forces, and stopped the Caliphate Army at Tours.

It is one of the greatest battles of the Western world, and without it, Europe would look nothing like it does today.

Muslims were turned back.

For a very long time.

The year of the Battle of Tours was 732– centuries ago.

But Brexit is like what happened in Tours, only without the carnage of battle.

It was one thing, decades ago, to join “Europe” through joining the European Community.

But now, the European Community has noticeably changed. The same immigration groups and population shifts that provoked World Wars I and II have arisen again, decades later, to cause a great discomfit in Europe and America– the West.

Globalization has brought prosperity, but it has also brought conflict, confrontation, and a resounding sense of cultural loss amongst people who valued their culture.

Now, the Middle East has seen the rise of a new power– far more rag-tag and motley than the forces that so brutally engaged Charles Martel so long ago. But like the Muslim forces that sought to invade and conquer what is modern-day France, that new power also calls itself “the Caliphate,” ISIS has also proved its power to provoke enormous political change through terrorizing Europe, along with a growing consensus that the response of politicians has been too lukewarm, too passive....

Too weak.

And the power of modern telecommunications– television, the internet, the instantaneous– makes ISIS’s impact enormous.

Last night, a slim majority of Britains declared, by their votes, that they were tired of being weak, and sick of being led by “globalists.”

Britains voted as they did because they sense a great cultural shift in Europe towards immigrants, many of whom are coming from the Middle East. Brexit voters see waves of horrible, deadly violence against not just human beings but against the Western World. Brexit voters see too little will by “Europe” to defeat it, a “Europe” that has evolved into a top-heavy, rule-laden bureaucracy with too little capacity to reverse it.

Continental Europe has waited too long to halt the new warriors of the new Caliphate that menace not at the gates, as they did in Martel’s day, but from within Europe itself.

Britain voted today to draw a line and halt the Caliphate’s advance.

It’s all about the immigration issue.