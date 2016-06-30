Obama should denounce Loretta Lynch-Bill Clinton Phoenix tarmac powwow, at the minimum

Former President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch had an unexpected powwow at the Phoenix airport, on Monday.

According to various news reports, the husband of the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, Hillary R. Clinton, who happens to be under a cloud of indictment, had an impromptu private chat with the person who ultimately decides whether to prosecute Bill’s wife.

Please, tell me it ain’t so.

And, wait. From reports, they talked about grandchildren, travels and who knows, maybe the weather. They didn’t once bring up the indictment controversy.

There is one word that describe this meeting:

OMG!!

Even if the FBI criminal investigation did not come up, Lynch should have put the brakes on the informal airport chat.

After all, we’re talking about the appearance of impropriety here involving an already-impeached President of the United States, who looked us in the eyes once before and said, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Monica Lewinsky”.

What’s next, “I did not talk Hillary emails with that attorney general, Loretta Lynch”!

Pleeze…

It doesn’t matter. It was done.

In all seriousness, I am not saying that anything improper actually happened, for honestly, I have no real clue.

And, I know that Lynch is saying the matter is being handled by career law enforcement agents. Also, I can’t believe the FBI, assuming it finds reason to prosecute, won’t go public with outrage, should Lynch decide not to follow the agency’s recommendations.

Nonetheless, it was stupid, imbecilic, outrageous and pathetic that the former president and the current head of our federal legal system, could not see that simply waving at one another at the airport--and then, moving on, would have been many times more kosher.

We can expect the also-pathetic Donald Trump will scream bloody murder, call Hillary even more crooked and who knows, even include the Attorney General and the FBI as his next campaign target.

Let us not forget, it was just as stupid, imbecilic, outrageous and pathetic for Donald Trump to have personally called the attorney general handling the Corey Lewandowsky case. As we now know, Trump has a history of making contacts with Attorney Generals preceding the dropping of charges. Look no further than the Trump University scandal. The difference is, we do know that Trump discussed the case with the Florida attorney general. We don’t know what occurred on the Phoenix tarmac.

It is time for President Obama to step in. At the minimum, he should denounce the Attorney General in public. At the very most, he should demand her resignation.

The worst thing that could happen to this country is for Donald Trump to be President of the United States.

The next worst thing would be the citizens of this great country to lose even more faith in its critical institutions of government.

It is time for Obama to act before thhis dumb mistake, takes flight.

