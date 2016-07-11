Update on Louisiana's US Senate election $ race

Who’s got the money? One can usually can tell who is raising the most money among political candidates by noting who is reporting their campaign finance reports before they are posted by the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The next round of quarterly campaign finance reports for candidates for federal office ended on June 30. At press deadline, they have not been posted on the FEC website.

But two candidates, who many political analysts believe may wind up the runoff for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter, have already released their fundraising numbers.Democrat Foster Campbell, with the help of Gov. John Bel Edwards, has raised right at $1 million during the second quarter to go with the $250,000 of his own money he personally contributed to jump start his campaign.His campaign says that he has about $875,000 cash on hand as of June 30. It also noted that about 90% of Campbell’s donations come from Louisiana supporters from more than 95 municipalities across the state.Republican John Kennedy was also anxious to get his campaign finances into the public eye. His campaign reports that he received $946,093 in contributions during the second quarter with about 97% coming from Louisiana donors. He has $1.38 million cash on hand.A lesser-known candidate, Republican Abhay Patel, a New Orleans businessman, also released his campaign finance information. He said he has raised more than $300,000 since his announcement as a candidate two months ago.Patel is a political outsider and has never held an elected office or run for one before. He is hoping his outsider status will be a benefit.Politicos are anxiously awaiting the campaign finance reports of the other major candidates in the race – Democrat Caroline Fayard and Republicans Charles Boustany, John Fleming, and Rob Maness.At the end of the first quarter, which was, Fayard reported raising $343,806 of which $140,000 was a personal loan to her committee.Boustany reported total receipts of $3.2 million, while Fleming reported $2.7 million. Both candidates can use funds they had in their U.S. House campaign accounts in their run for the U.S. Senate seat.The Fax-Net will have all of the reports next week if they are available. That will also include the reports of candidates who are running for the 4th District U.S. House seat.

