Trump thumped clueless and classless Jeb Bush and GOP Establishment

In his first interview since exiting the Republican race for President, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush exposed his total ignorance of the 2016 American electorate. In an interview with former George W. Bush administration staffer Nicole Wallace of MSNBC, Jeb blamed everyone from the Pope to South Carolina Nikki Haley for his pathetic performance in the 2016 Republican presidential race.

In fact, Bush has no one to blame but his family. Both his father, George H. W. Bush, and his brother, George W. Bush, were failures as President and card carrying members of the Republican Party establishment. Since Jeb is a member of possibly the most powerful political dynasty in American politics, he believed it was his birthright to be President. He acted like he was entitled to the position of President, possessing the type of connections and experience that the Oval Office demanded. Thankfully, Republican voters disagreed and delivered a series of devastating defeats to Jeb Bush in the 2016 Republican primaries and caucuses.

Today, the vast majority of Republican voters are sick and tired of Jeb Bush and the other members of the arrogant party establishment. In the past few decades, the GOP establishment has failed to deliver on a score of promises to grassroots conservatives. While the debt has skyrocketed and the economy has tanked, a few elitists on Wall Street and in the Beltway have done well, but most people have suffered. The GOP and Democratic Party establishment favor open borders, cheap labor and international trade deals which ship jobs and factories overseas.

Despite the Tea Party revolution of 2010 and the Republicans taking over the U.S. Senate in 2014, no real action was taken to promote a conservative agenda or stop President Obama. Nothing was done in Congress to halt the Affordable Care Act or the President’s executive decisions to grant amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.

Therefore, angry Republicans were looking for a candidate like Donald Trump who epitomized political incorrectness and emphasized a border wall, ending bad trade deals and building up the American economy. Trump was unscripted and fresh, while Jeb represented the failed party establishment that delivered nothing but victories for the Democrat Party.

In their wisdom, Republican voters overwhelmingly rejected Bush in favor of Trump, which is still a bitter pill for the former Florida Governor to swallow.

According to Jeb Bush, “conservatism is temporarily dead” because Trump will be the GOP nominee. This is quite ironic since Jeb was supported by non-conservative establishment Republicans in his presidential campaign and is a member of the Bush family, represented by two Presidents who delivered higher taxes, more government bureaucracies, trillions of dollars in additional debt, not exactly hallmarks of conservatism.

In the interview, Bush showed his utter lack of class by claiming he will not vote for Donald Trump, even though he signed a pledge to support the GOP nominee. Bush, who said he will not vote in November, believes Trump will win and his supporters will be disappointed.

It remains to be seen if Jeb’s prediction will come true, but, at least with Trump Americans will have a chance for change and fresh thinking to deal with a myriad of problems created by establishment politicians in both parties.