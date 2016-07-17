Baton Rouge Police Killings Update, Facebook Live, Youtube, Twitter

https://www.facebook.com/livemap

According to reports, Kip Holden, the mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish, said "everything is moving fast."

"There is still an active scene. They are investigating," he said. "Right now we are trying to get our arms around everything."

NOTICES AND EMAILS

The Louisiana Democratic Party released the following statement in response to the shooting of several law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge: “We are disgusted and horrified by the news of today’s attack in Baton Rouge. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the law enforcement officers, to their families, and to the entire community shaken by this assault,” said Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party. “As we all struggle to grapple with what seems like an endless drumbeat of horror and misery, we call on our friends and neighbors to join us in reaffirming that violence is not and can never be the answer to the challenges we face. Our thoughts are consumed with the tragedy and its victims, and our prayers are devoted to their support and comfort. But thoughts and prayers are simply not enough. We must come together, as a state and as a nation, to change things for the better and break out of the cycle of violence and death.” GOVERNOR TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE This afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference regarding the shooting of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge. He will be joined by Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson and other officials. MAYOR MITCH LANDRIEU oday, Mayor Mitch Landrieu issued the following statement on the shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement officers. Statement from Mayor Landrieu: "We are monitoring the situation in Baton Rouge. Our thoughts and prayers are with the police officers who have been targeted in this brazen attack on law enforcement, as well as the entire Baton Rouge community."