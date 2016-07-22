logo-cropped

David Duke runs for Louisiana US Senate, surprised?
Written by  // Friday, 22 July 2016 10:17 // News//
duke runsDavid Duke has announced his candidacy to the US Senate.

After much speculation about Duke’s running for US Congress against Republican Steve Scalise,  Duke, who on Thursday teased his online audience with an image and questionmark as to what office he would attempt to obtain, has announced that he will be running for US Senate, instead.

Duke said he has received great outpour of support.  He said that he supports the rights of European Americans.  The former head of the KKK said America needs at least one man to stand up for European Americans in Congress.

Duke has been a staunch Donald Trump supporter and has said that whites would be committing Treason if they did not vote for Trump.

