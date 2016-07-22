logo-cropped

Louisiana GOP Chairman, Roger Villere responds to David Duke's US Senate candidacy
Friday, 22 July 2016 11:11
villere compressedThe Chairman of the Louisiana Republican party issued the following statement regarding news that David Duke is running for public office:

 

 

“The Republican Party opposes, in the strongest possible terms, David Duke’s candidacy for any public office. David Duke is a convicted felon and a hate-filled fraud who does not embody the values of the Republican Party. The Party of Lincoln and Reagan is one that recognizes the inherent value of every human life, regardless of age, religion or race. David Duke’s history of hate marks a dark stain on Louisiana’s past and has no place in our current conversation. The Republican Party of Louisiana will play an active role in opposing David Duke's candidacy.”

Also, a Democratic candidate for US Senate, Foster Campbell has issued this statement:

Following reports that David Duke has announced he intends to seek the office of United States Senator, U.S. Senate candidate and current Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell issued the following statement: 

"David Duke's destructive rhetoric and legacy have the potential to rip our state and our country apart. Louisiana knows better. I vow to stand up to anyone seeking to divide rather than to unite our people." 

 

 

