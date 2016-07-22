National GOP slams David Duke US Senate run, where's Donald Trump?

In an email today, NRSC Executive Director Ward Baker made the following statement on the Louisiana Senate race:

Another major voice has spoken out against the US Senate candidacy of David Duke--that is, the National Republican Senatorial Committee.



"Louisiana voters will be able to choose from several Republican Senate candidates who will have a great impact on the Bayou State and the future of our country. David Duke is not one of them. He will not have the support of the NRSC under any circumstance."

Shortly before, the Louisiana Republican Party Chairman, Roger Villere also denounced the candidacy.

Duke announced today that he would be running for US Senate. One question unanswered at yet is whether Donald Trump, who has received the overwhelming support of David Duke will do the same. Trump has just become the presidential nominee of the Republican Party.

Duke has publicly said that whites would be committing treason if they did not support Trump. Also, Trump has been receiving substantial support online from .alt group posters.

In the past, Trump has not stridently disassociated himself from Duke and in fact has tweeted out a number of images that have originated from hate groups and possible Duke supporters--including the recent tweet that associated Hillary Clinton with a yellow Jewish star and a pile of money.

Trump denounced that association with the Star of David and amazingly said, the Sheriff's star also had six points.

However, the Sheriff's star has circles around each point.