Hillary Clinton flubs with Khizr Khan's anti Donald Trump constitution rant

Khizr Khan, a Pakistani who immigrated to the United States and became a citizen, warmed up the DNC crowds last night for Hillary Clinton’s big speech.

It may be the classic mistake of her campaign.

At the podium was Khizr. Next to him was his wife, swathed in a bright blue traditional gown and headscarf. In typical Middle East fashion, Mrs. Kahn remained the silent, unspeaking witness while the man in the family expounded.

Behind the Khans was an enormous, illuminated photo of a handsome man– the Khans’ son, who can no longer speak at all because he died fighting in Iraq.

Together, the three Khans– two living and one dead-- threw their support to Hillary Clinton– the only candidate personally responsible for the continuation of a relentless yet seemingly unwinnable war that sent the Khans’ son to his death, along with so many others.

Hillary– the Khan Family’s candidate– stood by and did nothing– NOTHING– when America’s embassy and consulate in Benghazi, Libya, were besieged by savage Muslim thugs. We now know that Hillary, who was then “Madame Secretary of State,” was taking a nap– one of her many naps– while the whole Benghazi horror show unfolded.

Four great Americans died horrible, savage deaths because of Hillary Clinton’s inaction. Their photos could easily have decorated Hillary’s DNC podium, but not once did any Democrats even mention these heros.

Mr. Khan denounced Donald Trump, pulled out a pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution, and said that Arlington Cemetery’s filled with dead soldiers of every faith, including Muslims– which is true, and we are all grateful to these soldiers.

But other cemeteries are also full of dead men and women who died because the Middle East, including the Khan family’s native Pakistan, has erupted in the most horrific violence which, through the mechanism of a bloody jihad for a fake caliphate. Muslim violence is now exploding all over the Western World. The decapitation of a Roman Catholic priest in France just days ago is merely one case in point.

The reason Donald Trump is at the forefront of national politics right now is that a majority of Americans are sick and tired of being lectured by people like Hillary Clinton and Khizr Khan.

We’re sorry Mr. Khan’s son died, and we’re grateful that he was a good and loyal American who assimilated well.

But for every “good son” who assimilates and obeys American laws, there are other Muslims who don’t do that, and we know them well by the carnage that they wreak on the innocent.

Trump inspires Americans because of all those “bad sons” out there. Omar Mateen was one very bad son– a U.S.-born citizen of Muslim Afghan parents. Omar shot up an Orlando LGBT dance club just last month, killing 49, and not a one of them was put to rest in Arlington. Not one of them will be given the kind of posthumous medals and honor that the Khans’ son received.

And yet, all the victims endured genuine combat in their final hours. Fifty-three others whom Mateen wounded will never get a Purple Heart or any kind of medal or star, like the Khans’ son.

And what about Nidal Malik Hasan? Nidal, a Muslim, was the son of Palestinian immigrants and seemed to have “made good.” He was an Army psychiatrist living the American dream of a good education and a good job. But one day, after handing out copies of the Qur’an, Nidal yelled, “Allah Akbar!,” shot 13 people to death and wounded 30 more– all at the U.S. Fort Hood Army Base.

Another “bad son.”

Chechen-born Muslim brothers Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev are two more “bad sons” who used pressure-cooker bombs they made themselves to murder 3 and maim 264 others who were joyfully experiencing the Boston Marathon.

And what about radical Muslim Syed Rizwan Farook, born in the U.S. of Pakistani parents, and Farook’s Muslim fanatic Pakistani wife, Tashfeen Malik, who killed 14 people and injured 22 people? Their victims’ big crime was that they were having fun at a workplace Christmas party.

In case you haven’t noticed, Mr. and Mrs. Khan, mainstream Americans want some answers about the growing Muslim community. Americans voting for Trump want to take control of their borders and take a closer look at U.S. immigration policies.

Take that little booklet out of your pocket again, Mr. Khan. Give it a read, and you’ll see that the Constitution gives Americans the right to do just that.

Parading the Khans on the podium was Hillary’s biggest mistake, and proves just how out of touch with America she truly is.

Mrs. Khan may be a silent witness, but the rest of America concerned about Muslim immigration and atrocities need not be.