WOW: Tomorrow's Punch: Jay Dardenne, Harry Shearer, Fayard, Leger, Vince Vance, more

Added to an already-star studded panel for tomorrow's Politics with a Punch, will be, yep, you read it, Jay Dardenne, Louisiana's former Lt. Governor and currently, the state's Commissioner of Administration under Governor John Bel Edwards.

On Monday, Jeff Crouere and I announced what we then-considered to be an All Star, banner panel. In the 14 years of our "punching", this one seemed like it could be one of our best.

And, I must admit, we've had great ones--with Governors, Mayor's, Congressmen, comedians, actors, sports heros, NFL Hall of Famer's, you name them.

On Monday, when we first announced the program, we listed the following as our panelists:

Larry Beron, Outstanding Comedian; Local Actor

Bernie Cyrus, Author, Talk Show Host, Political Consultant

Caroline Fayard, Attorney, United States Senate Candidate

Walt Leger, III, LA State Rep., House Speaker Pro Tempore

Harry Shearer, Actor; Director, THE SIMPSONS Voice Talent Poppy Tooker, Radio/TV Host; Culinary Activist; Author

Vince Vance, Singer, Songwriter, LA Music Hall of Fame

Yesterday, we received confirmation that Jay Dardenne, one of the potential panelists we were seeking, was indeed, able to be on our great panel.

For those who don't know, one of Dardenne's qualities, besides being a terrific debater, a government administrator, father and more--he is really funny. He had us rolling the last time he did punch. He's also a perfect fit for our already existing eclectic panel.

Since we just announced the program Monday, there are still some seating availabilities, but, you better get on it and get your tics now.

For more information, about tomorrow's Politics with a Punch event, held at the Eiffel Society on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, here's the place to check it out