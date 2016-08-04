Facebook Live: Jeff Crouere discusses tonight's Politics with a Punch in New Orlea

Using this new medium, Crouere described the “punch panel” who are:
Jay Dardenne
Former Lt. Governor, now serving as Commissioner of Administration
Larry Beron
Outstanding Comedian; Local Actor; Punch Favorite
Bernie Cyrus
Author, Talk Show Host, Political Consultant & Musician
Caroline Fayard
Attorney; United States Senate Candidate
Hon. Walt Leger, III
LA State Rep, (D-New Orleans); House Speaker Pro Tempore
Harry Shearer
Actor; Director; Comedian; Musician, THE SIMPSONS Legend
Poppy Tooker
Radio/TV Host; Culinary Activist; Speaker & Author
Vince Vance
Singer, Songwriter, Bandleader, LA Music Hall of Fame Member
Sabludowsky and Crouere have been hosting Punch for fourteen years.
During the Facebook Live discussion, Crouere described some of the major Louisiana personalities who have been on the panel which include three governors, Edwin Edwards, Kathleen Blanco and John Bel Edwards. He also discussed some of the controversial topics that will be discussed.
Sabludowsky has used online video interviews extensively over the past five years and has refined a system in which a minimum of two people can engage in live discussion in two remote locations and via desktop, using Facebook Live. Today, he and Jim Brown will be disucssing Presidenntial and Louisiana politics on Facebook Live at 4PM. On Friday, at 2 PM, political consultant James P. Farwell and Sabludowsky will talk local and national politics on FB Live at the same url above.
