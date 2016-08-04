Facebook Live: Jeff Crouere discusses tonight's Politics with a Punch in New Orlea

In the first-ever online Facebook video interview-promotion, Stephen Sabludowsky and Jeff Crouere discussed the upcoming event, scheduled for tonight at Eiffel Society in New Orleans.

Using this new medium, Crouere described the “punch panel” who are:

Jay Dardenne

Former Lt. Governor, now serving as Commissioner of Administration

Larry Beron

Outstanding Comedian; Local Actor; Punch Favorite

Bernie Cyrus

Author, Talk Show Host, Political Consultant & Musician

Caroline Fayard

Attorney; United States Senate Candidate

Hon. Walt Leger, III

LA State Rep, (D-New Orleans); House Speaker Pro Tempore

Harry Shearer

Actor; Director; Comedian; Musician, THE SIMPSONS Legend

Poppy Tooker

Radio/TV Host; Culinary Activist; Speaker & Author

Vince Vance

Singer, Songwriter, Bandleader, LA Music Hall of Fame Member

Sabludowsky and Crouere have been hosting Punch for fourteen years.

During the Facebook Live discussion, Crouere described some of the major Louisiana personalities who have been on the panel which include three governors, Edwin Edwards, Kathleen Blanco and John Bel Edwards. He also discussed some of the controversial topics that will be discussed.

Sabludowsky has used online video interviews extensively over the past five years and has refined a system in which a minimum of two people can engage in live discussion in two remote locations and via desktop, using Facebook Live. Today, he and Jim Brown will be disucssing Presidenntial and Louisiana politics on Facebook Live at 4PM. On Friday, at 2 PM, political consultant James P. Farwell and Sabludowsky will talk local and national politics on FB Live at the same url above.

Watch the video interview, above