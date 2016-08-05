Media in overdrive to protect Hillary Clinton and destroy Donald Trump

Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has not held a news conference since December 4, 2015. The candidate has only conducted selected interviews with friendly reporters, but has not had to face tough questions about her handling of classified emails or suspicious donations to her family foundation.

Today, she will be meeting with Black and Latino reporters and may actually submit to questions. This unprecedented refusal to engage with the media is quite a contrast to her opponent, Donald Trump, who regularly holds news conferences and agrees to interviews with partisan Democrats like George Stephanopolous of ABC News.

Trump is regularly criticized for saying too much and for going off message, but Clinton is rarely chastised for ignoring the press for so many months. In fact, Clinton is usually on the receiving end of positive press, while Trump has to endure a massive and biased attack from all segments of the media.

From here until the election, Hillary can count on the press praising her, while continuing the unrelenting attack on Trump.

The media bias is one of the major reasons that Hillary is ahead in the polls today. Her lead has grown since the end of the Democratic National Convention because the media has been unwilling to let go of the dispute between Trump and Mr. and Mrs. Khirz Khan, who lost a son, Humayan, serving his country as a U.S. soldier in the Iraq War.

Khizr Khan blasted Trump’s plans for a border wall and his plan to limit immigration into the U.S. from Muslim countries. In a speech at the Democratic National Convention, Khan said that Trump’s plans were not constitutional and he famously waved a copy of the U.S. Constitution that he carries in his coat pocket.

The media extensively covered Khan’s speech and his subsequent interviews on news programs; however, they did not report that Khan in fact wrote papers in support of Sharia law, which is incompatible with our constitutional values.

Also, the obvious question was not asked, why is Khan supporting Hillary Clinton, who voted to give congressional authorization for the war in Iraq? In contrast, Donald Trump opposed the war in Iraq, so theoretically, if Trump was President, instead of George W. Bush, the Khan’s son may have never been killed.



With the election only three months away, the media will go into overdrive to protect their favored candidate, Hillary Clinton. It remains to be seen whether the American people understand the biased coverage and will overlook it. Right now, the media onslaught against Trump is working and there is no reason to think it will stop any time soon.