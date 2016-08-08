logo-cropped

Couvillon's Georgia poll: Trump down by 7; Says next few weeks critical
  // Monday, 08 August 2016 14:19 // News//
trump campaignAccording to John Couvillon, Pollster, Donald Trump has another survey showing the unusual Trump free-fall.

In an interview with Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com, Couvillon reported that he just completed a poll in the State of Georgia which found Hillary Clinton seven points ahead of Donald Trump.

Last week, other polls found Trump behind by four points in the same state.

Couvillon said that after the REpublican convention, Trump was essentially tied with clinton but after the Democratic convention and the flubs of the week following the Philadelphia Democratic convention, Trump has fallen.  

In the Georgia Poll, Couvillon said that the demography has changed somewhat.  In 2008 and 2012, Obama was competitive but over the past four years, more African Americans have entered the state for better opportunities, coupled with Northerners, Asians and Hispanics migrating to Georgia.

While Clinton is clearly in the driver’s seat, according to Couvillon, it is far too early at this point to forecast the final results.  With roughly three months left to go into the election, plenty can change.  However, Couvillon stated that Trump needs to fix the downward slide over the next few weeks otherwise, it will be difficult to reverse it.

 

