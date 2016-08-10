Media bias focuses upon Trump's 2nd Amendment quote, not Mateen, terrorists dad

Another day, another blistering Trump scandal, created by our liberal, biased and corrupt media. The focus on the judge of Mexican heritage, the Khan family and two dozen other “scandals” is now over, replaced by a frenzy of media interest in Trump’s so called “threat” against Hillary.

The supposed controversy stems from comments Trump made about Second Amendment supporters. In a North Carolina rally yesterday, Trump said, “Hillary wants to abolish, essentially abolish, the Second Amendment. By the way, and if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know. But — but I’ll tell you what. That will be a horrible day. If Hillary gets to put her judges…”

Clearly, Trump was not advocating violence against Hillary Clinton or anyone else. He was calling for Second Amendment supporters, a large and motivated block of voters, to take political action, not violent action. Every day more Americans purchase firearms, so this group of voters is growing in numbers and political power. The National Rifle Association and other associations of gun owners are very influential political organizations and can make a difference in elections.

So, Trump called for these individuals to take political action. He did not say anything about violence. In fact, by labeling the comment a call for violence, the media is insulting all peace loving, law abiding Second Amendment supporters.

The media and Clinton supporters are now asserting that Hillary was threatened. For example, the Guardian claimed that “Trump hints at Assassination of Hillary Clinton.” The Clinton campaign is raising money on this lie saying that Trump’s comments were “not normal or acceptable talk” from a presidential candidate. So, only the Clinton campaign and the liberal media can determine what is “acceptable talk” in a presidential campaign!

While this latest media frenzy occurs legitimate death threats against Donald Trump have been ignored. The media also gave little attention to a truly threatening individual who appeared at a Hillary Clinton rally on Monday. Incredibly, right behind Hillary Clinton in a crowd of supporters in Kissimmee, Florida, Seddique Mateen was seated, clearly visible. Just weeks ago, his son, Omar Mateen, killed 49 people and wounded another 53 in a radical Islamic terrorist attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Clinton’s rally was just a few miles from the terrorist attack, so having the father of the killer at her rally was an amazing display of insensitivity and bad judgment. According to many political insiders, no one is allowed to sit right behind a presidential candidate at a rally without being intensively screened. Even Paul Begala, a close Clinton adviser, admitted that the staffer responsible for Mateen being at the rally should be fired.

It took more than 24 hours after the event for the Clinton campaign to “disavow” Mateen’s support. What took so long? Did the Clinton campaign really have to weigh the potential benefits of accepting support from the father of a terrorist and a strong supporter of the Afghanistan terrorist organization, the Taliban?

In fact, Mateen should not be allowed to attend political rallies, he should be deported. After his son’s deadly terrorist attack and his support of the Taliban, it there should be no question that Seddique Mateen is a threat to the security of our country.

The real question is why he was “invited by the Democratic Party” to attend the rally? Also, inquiring minds in the media should be asking, which Clinton campaign official gave Mateen a prime position on stage behind Hillary? Finally, why was he given such a prominent position considering his ties to terrorism?

After the latest Trump media frenzy dies down, maybe some responsible journalists will finally decide to do their jobs.