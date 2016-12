Tweets blasting Colonel Rob Maness, calling him a globalist because he fought terrorists.

If you want to see how the Dukies are dominating twitter-sphere, simply look at the current tweets coming into the popular Louisiana U.S. Senate race twitter tag, #lasen.

Tweets slapping Caroline Fayard and trying to connect her to Black Lives Matter.

Tweets slashing at anti-Duke forces, suggesting they are communists and Jews.

Cowardly shadowy Duke campaign haunts twitter

Cowardly shadowy Duke campaign haunts twitter

Tweets stabbing at Roger Villere and the Louisiana GOP for their attempts to stop David Duke.

Such temerity. Not a single tweet is identified or associated with a real person's name.

The Duke campaign lives in the shadows.

And this man wants to be our U.S. Senator?