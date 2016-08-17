logo-cropped

Clinton Trump twitter twats: Manafort, Breibart, Classified briefings and media bias
Written by  // Wednesday, 17 August 2016 13:44 // News//
believeitHere’s twitter twats, or, better said, some "believe it or nots" of the hard-to-believe-Presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as seen on twitter.

Below is a video I created (with short commentary) of some of the interesting campaign related tweets regarding the elections. 

 

Take this quick tour of Twitter Presidential elections and some of the news items--some comical, some very serious.

An overview:  

James Woods is saying that the New York Times is working so hard to bury Trump they must have knowledge of bad news about the Clinton campaign. 

Trump is up by 15 points in Mississippi over Clinton.

According to one twitter poster, the man who runs the “most notorious far-right hate site is now leading Trump campaign.”   Today, the campaign announced that the head of Breitbart is taking over the campaign manager spot, with Paul Manafort, getting a new position, presumably on his way out.

Now, here this—Trump doesn’t trust US intelligence, as he reportedly is claiming it has made so many bad decisions.  Trump made the statement today, the first day of his classified briefings.

Other tweets: Trump Youth group, NAAFTA, Clinton representing a rapist and more..

 

Last modified on Wednesday, 17 August 2016 14:44
Stephen Sabludowsky

