Crouere: Trump's woes, diverting GOP campaign funds, media bias and blame

Donald Trump has had the month, from hell as he has gone from one gaffe or mistake to another. His poll numbers have dropped significantly nationally and in the battleground states. On Wednesday he changed course and replaced campaign managers, although, his campaign is spinning it, saying they added staff.

Perhaps worst, because of the recent poll numbers, some Republicans want to divert resources that would go to Donald Trump campaign and send it to the US Senate and US house campaigns since some of those Republican candidates are on the political bubble. The top of the ticket has been hurting their campaign numbers and those supporting this argument believe Trump candidacy is hopeless.

Then, there is the issue of the message. Many who oppose Hillary Clinton or who support Trump (and others) are blaming the media for the fallen numbers. Others put the blame on Trump himself.

Jeff Crouere, radio talk show host for WGSO and Bayoubuzz columnist and I addressed these issues Wednesday night via a Facebook Live discussion.

Below is the video segment focused upon these particular issues. The video also contain the closed captioned transcription.

Who does Crouere blame? Should resources be diverted to the lower part of the ticket from the top? What can Trump do to keep the media from being “fixated” on Trump and more focused upon Hillary’s significant deficiencies?

