Obama, White House outline efforts, agencies aid for Louisiana flood victims

Amid the growing outrage of many in Louisiana that President Barack Obama has not made a formal statement to sooth their pain from the horrible flood that has destroyed tens of thousands of homes, the White House has released this report of the President's actions and those of the White House:

At the direction of President Obama, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is leading the federal government’s effort to provide assistance and support to Louisiana, in response to recent flooding.

President Obama received updates throughout the day from his team on current response and recovery efforts underway in close coordination with state, local, and tribal officials. Today, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and FEMA Deputy Administrator Joseph Nimmich are visiting the impacted region to meet with local officials and review the ongoing response efforts.

President Barack Obama declared a major disaster for Louisiana on August 14, making federal resources available to assist with home repairs, temporary housing, low-cost recovery loans for uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover. Federal assistance is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to protect lives and property and remove debris.

Residents and business owners who sustained disaster-related losses can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585(TTY). If you use 711 relay or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 800-621-3362 directly. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Central Time) seven days a week until further notice. More than 80,000 Louisianans have registered for FEMA assistance and more than $3.7 million has been approved.

More than 17,000 National Flood Insurance policyholders have submitted claims for flood loss. Those who would like to file a claim should call their individual insurance carrier, go to Floodsmart.gov and review the “File Your Claim” section.

Below is a summary of federal actions underway to support ongoing response and recovery efforts:

To date, FEMA deployed more than 1,100 personnel on the ground, including six Incident Management Assistance Teams and one Urban Search and Rescue team in Louisiana. FEMA also deployed Mobile Emergency Response Support personnel and equipment in Louisiana to support the state with voice, video and information services to support emergency response communications needs.

The U.S. Department of Defense and FEMA provided to the state of Louisiana more than 650,000 liters of water and more than 812,000 meals for distribution to disaster survivors and pre-positioned supplies including cots and blankets.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a Business Recovery Center in Walker, Louisiana today to provide a wide range of services to businesses impacted by the severe storms and flooding that began last week. As of today, SBA has issued more than 57,000 applications to homeowners and businesses.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed two National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) Disaster Medical Assistance Teams consisting of approximately 80 NDMS members to Baton Rouge. In addition, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps officers and a 30-person command and control personnel are among about 200 staff HHS has deployed to support the response effort. HHS is operating a Federal Medical Station capable of housing 250 patients on the LSU campus. At last report, HHS has provided care for 200 patients.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed subject matter expert personnel to assist the state and local government with debris removal in affected areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing support to the state through nutrition, farmer and rancher assistance. Thus far, USDA approved 4,877 authorized Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program retailers to assist those in need of nutrition assistance services.

The American Red Cross opened shelters throughout the community. The Red Cross Shelter Finder appdisplays open Red Cross shelters and their locations on an easy to use map interface. Survivors can also find the location of the nearest shelter by texting SHELTER and their Zip Code to 43362 (4FEMA).The American Red Cross activated its Safe and Well program to allow survivors to let family members know they are safe and for family members to search for loved ones.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC): NCMEC activated its Unaccompanied Minors Registry (UMR). Family members can go to http://umr.missingkids.org or call 1-800-THE-LOST to find an unaccompanied child who may have been separated from their parents or caregivers because of the floods by entering basic information and/or a photo.

The U.S. Northern Command activated a Defense Coordinating Element to support FEMA’s Regional Response Coordination Center in Denton, Texas with Department of Defense resources and requirement validation. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting air and surface rescue operations. Thus far the Coast Guard rescue teams have assisted more than 3,000 people, saved 243 lives, and 71 pets and continue to actively support ground operations. The National Guard deployed over 3,650 Louisiana guard members operating under state authority that are performing numerous relief missions including evacuations, search and rescue, security and engineering missions in support of the flood response efforts.

The Corporation for National Community Service deployed 114 AmeriCorps members to support sheltering, disaster assessment, feeding, and other tasks in conjunction with the Red Cross.The Federal Communications Commission continues to monitor communication outages and is working closely with affected carriers to ensure services are restore.

The Department of Justice deployed personnel to assist in evacuation, deconstruction, and debris removal operations in the affected areas.