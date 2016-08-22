Louisiana Floods: Muckers needed, Obama coming to BR, Strain meeting with farmers

On Tuesday, August 23, the President will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he will get a first-hand look at the impact of the devastating floods, and hear from local officials about the response, including how the federal government can assist and tell the people of Louisiana that the American people will be with them as they rebuild their community and come back stronger than ever.



AGRICULTURAL COMMISSIONER STRAIN

Strain to meet with Farmers impacted by flooding There are two meetings scheduled.



When: TOMORROW

10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 23, 2016



Where: Christian and Julie Richard's Farm Shop

5632 Hwy 700

Kaplan, La. 70548





When: TOMORROW

2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23, 2016



Where: Progressive Tractor Company

5017 Interstate 49 South Service Red

Opelousas, La. 70570

WANNA MUCK?



The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging anyone available to volunteer to help clean and muck out homes with flood damage. If you are able to help with this process, please contact www.volunteerlouisiana.gov. Any organization or church group is also encouraged to sign up. Tens of thousands of homes across the region have been impacted by the floods. Families need this type of support in order to continue the massive recovery process. The volunteer support in Louisiana has been tremendous. We need to continue this effort to help our neighbors during their time of need.