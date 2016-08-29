A friendly robocall in Louisiana--for Donald Trump

“I’ll tell the truth that no other candidate will dare say. Unless massive immigration is stopped now, we’ll be out numbered and outvoted in our own nation. It’s happening. We’re losing our gun rights, our free speech. We’re taxed to death. We’re losing our jobs and businesses to unfair trade. We’re losing our country. Look at the Super Bowl salute to the Black Panther cop killers. It’s time to stand up and vote for Donald Trump for president”

Donald Trump has been saying these things now for over a year.

Let me paraphrase, but I am sure you will find these familiar:

We will build a wall and Make Mexico pay for it.

They’re bringing drugs, crime, they’re rapists and I assume some are good people

I Donald Trump support a total and complete ban of Muslims until we find out what the hell is going on

We will evict all illegal aliens…



“If you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably, maybe she wasn’t allowed to have anything to say. You tell me,”

“I don’t know where he was born,”

“the Hispanics,” “the Muslims” and “the blacks.”

“I’m a negotiator, like you folks,” Trump told a Jewish crowd, touting his book The Art of the Deal.

“Is there anyone who doesn’t renegotiate deals in this room?” Trump said. “Perhaps more than any room I’ve spoken to.”

“You’re not going to support me, because I don’t want your money,” he said to a Jewish group. “You want to control your own politician.”

So, what is so unusual by this particular robo-appeal?

Surprisingly or not, it was not from Donald Trump, but David Duke, Republican U.S. Senate candidate for the State of Louisiana.

But, Donald Trump campaign insists it does not want to be associated with Duke. Yesterday, said the Vice President nominee, CNN, ““It does really bother me, ” Pence told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “And Donald Trump made it clear repeatedly in this week that not only does he denounce David Duke, but we don’t want the support of people who think like David Duke.”

Interesting. Let’s see.

Recently, Donald Trump hired the head of Breibart Steve Bannon, to be the Chair of the Donald Trump campaign. Bannon has never run a single campaign, yet he is in charge of Trump’s presidential run. Breibart has become a favorite of the alt-right, many who believe the same as Duke. Bannon himself said he wanted Breibart to be the voice of the alt-right.

Could Bannon be valuable to the campaign because of his close connections to that group?

And Trump and Pence want zero to do with David Duke?

Don't blame us if it is difficult to tell the differences between two politicians when their words and beliefs are essentially interchangeable. Sometimes it is difficult to tell who's doing the talking.

Interestingly, Trump has filed numerous lawsuits trying to disassociate himself from people he doesn’t want to tarnish his brand.

So far, no lawsuits against David Duke or Breibart or Bannon.

If the campaign does not want the support of David Duke, then, maybe it should act it.

Words are worthless when actions defy their meaning.

Like now.

Here’s the full text of the robocall:

“Everyone is saying they’re voting for Duke and Trump,” he said. “A blind man told me he was voting for Duke and Trump. The response has been overwhelming.”—BuzzFeed quotes Duke today

Listen to the audio

https://soundcloud.com/buzzfeedandrew/david-duke-robocall1