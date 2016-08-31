Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Donelon to talk flood insurance TODAY on Facebook LIVE

Water is one Louisiana's best friends. We love to swim and fish in it. But, water flooding due to excessive rain or other weather events has caused damage to the hopes and dreams of many in Louisiana.

The recent inundation due to an unexpected rain in the Baton Rouge area and earlier flooding this year are striking reminders that no matter where you live, you're running a risk should disaster strike.

But, what happens if the federal government has not mandated the purchasing of flood insurance and then the flood strikes? This is what occurred last month as thousands of Louisiana citizens who did not purchase flood insurance, have been seriously impacted by the most recent flood.

Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance, Jim Donelon, will join Publisher Stephen Sabludowsky as his guest today on Bayoubuzz’s Facebook Live to discuss these and other issues including an emergency rule that his department recently issued regarding the payment of insurance premiums by people who live in areas impacted by flooding and how does that rule protect insurance policyholders?

Keep in mind that we are smack in the middle of the worst part of the hurricane season. The next storm can be your next disaster.

If you have any questions you would like Commissioner Donelon to answer, you can email it to steve AT bayubuzz.com. Or, you can type your questions into the comment box on Facebook page here , once the program begins.

We will also try to read the Facebook comments during the show.