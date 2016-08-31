St. Tammany GOP issues no endorsement in Louisiana US Senate Race

After hearing from six Republican candidates for U.S. Senate and three candidates for Slidell Police Chief at its meeting last week, the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee (RPEC) issued no endorsement in either race.

"We are privileged to have so many qualified conservative candidates in these races," said RPEC Chair Larry Frieman. "After hearing from all of them and entering executive session, our members were simply torn between these contenders. All have considerable experience, passion and vision, and we could not unite in giving our endorsement to any single candidate in either race."

Appearing as candidates for Senate were Congressmen Charles Boustany and John Fleming, Treasurer John Kennedy, retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness, Charles Marsala and Donald Crawford. Participating candidates vying for Slidell Chief of Police were Tommy Benasco, Randy Fandal and Kevin O'Neill.

All Republican candidates in both races were invited to present themselves to the RPEC at its Aug. 23 meeting, but only those nine accepted.

RPEC is a statutorily created body of 19 elected members, with one from each Parish Council district and four at-large.

