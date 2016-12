After the devastating flood that has so much damage to homes in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and other areas, will there be changes to the FEMA flood maps?

This is a question asked Louisiana Commissioner Jim Donelon on Wednesday on a Facebook Live interview.

Donelon said that changes are done in blocks of years so there would not be immediate changes. However, there are other considerations such as the repetitive flooding of properties which are provisions that could cause premium price increases.

Watch the video and click on cc (closed caption to obtain the video transcript. Video ends at the 1:57 mark

FEMA flood map