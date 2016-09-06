Louisiana Senate poll, Kennedy up, Duke leads far right vote

The latest poll on the Louisiana U.S. Senate race continues to show Republican state Treasurer John Kennedy in the top spot with Democratic Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell at number two. The survey was conducted August 29-30 with 1,017 likely voters by Remington Research Group for The Hayride, a conservative website. Kennedy was the choice of 27% of respondents while Campbell captured 16%. This was the first poll to include former Klansman David Duke, running as a Republican. He was the choice of 6% of those surveyed. Here is the poll:



Treasurer John Kennedy (R) – 27%.

PSC Foster Campbell (D) – 16%.

U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany (R) – 12%.

Caroline Fayard (D) – 12%.

David Duke (R) – 6%.

U.S. Rep. John Fleming (R) – 6%.

Retired Col Rob Maness (R) – 4%.

Abhay Patel (R) – 0%.

Troy Hebert (NP) – 0%.

Undecided – 15%.

Actually, there are 24 candidates seeking the U.S. Senate seat – nine Republicans, seven Democrats, four No Party, two Other Party, and two Libertarians. The pollster apparently selected who he thought were the most viable candidates.

The poll also matched up Republican Kennedy and Democrat Campbell in a runoff scenario. The result was Kennedy 51%, Campbell 27%, and Undecided 22%.

Keep in mind, however, that the race has not yet shifted into high gear. Soon, we will see television ads touting the candidates, which could impact future polls on the race.

In averaging out the four polls taken so far on the Senate race, we find these results:

John Kennedy (R) – 28%.

Foster Campbell (D) – 14.5%.

Charles Boustany (R) – 12%.

Caroline Fayard (D) – 10.5%.

John Fleming (R) 6.5%.

Rob Maness (R) – 4%.

Governor’s approval rating

The Remington Research Group also asked those polled what they thought about the performance of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

He received a 50% approval rating while 39% disapprove of the job he is doing. Undecided was 22%.

Did you get a call from Dukc?

Former Ku Klux Klan leader and white nationalist David Duke is reaching out to Louisiana voters via a robo call. In his recorded message, he is asking those who vote to go to the polls and vote for him and Donald Trump.

“It’s time to stand up and vote for Donald Trump for president and for me, David Duke, for the U.S. Senate,” Duke says.

There haven’t been any recent poll in Louisiana on the race for the presidency. The last one taken matching Trump against Hillary Clinton was a year ago. In that poll, conducted by WWL-TV, Trump had an eight point lead.

Duke apparently sees Trump as the winner in the Bayou State and is reaching for his coattails to help his U.S. Senate run. Whether that strategy works remains to be seen.

In case you missed it, here is the text of the call:

“Hi, this is David Duke. I’m sorry I missed you. I’m running for U.S. Senate. I’ll tell you the truth that no other candidate will dare say. Unless massive immigration is stopped now, we’ll be out numbered and outvoted in our own nation.

“It’s happening. We’re losing our gun rights, our free speech. We’re taxed to death. We’re losing our jobs and businesses to unfair trade. We’re losing our country. Look at the Super Bowl salute to the Black Panther cop killers.

“It’s time to stand up and vote for Donald Trump for president and vote for me David Duke for the U.S. Senate. I’d love to hear from you. To find out more contribute or volunteer for the David Duke.com. Go to DavidDuke (.com). Together, we’ll save American and save Louisiana. Paid for by the David Duke campaign.”:

Some political analysts wonder if the robo call will help Duke get Trump supporters or whether it will cause Trump to lose some of his supporters.

FAX-NET UPDATE is published weekly and delivered to your home or office by fax or e-mail. Subscription rates are: $50 for 12 months (50 issues) or $35 for six months. To subscribe, send check or money order to: Fax-Net Update, P.O. Box 44522, Shreveport, LA 71134.