Louisiana US Senator Cassidy said what about Donald Trump?

During an interview on C-SPAN’s Newsmakers program, Cassidy was asked whether Trump, Louisiana U.S. Senate candidate David Duke, and a growing number of pro-Trump white supremacists have hurt the GOP brand.

Cassidy responded that the problem this fall is not a question of GOP policies, but rather Trump himself.

“The message that we have is pretty good. It may turn out that Mr. Trump is not the messenger. Maybe he is, but it really seems to boil down to Mr. Trump’s personality being not what people like, as opposed to some of the issues,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy’s comments have some political analysts befuddled because he is not prone to bold statements and is usually low-key. So they are wondering if this is a new Cassidy or just an off-hand remark.

It is known that Cassidy is well-liked by the Senate Republican leadership, which helped him defeat three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu in 2014.

So there is speculation he may be reflecting the thinking of the leadership in what could be a disastrous election year for the Republican Party.

Whatever the reason, observers say it was good to see Cassidy speak out.