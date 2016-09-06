Louisiana, 50th in Healthcare 2016

Major insurers such as Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthcare recently announced their exit from state-sponsored insurance exchanges while the uninsured rate has fallen to a historic low, bringing into question the cost and quality of health care in America.

With such developments in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2016’s States with the Best & Worst Health Care.



In order to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality care, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from “average monthly insurance premium” to “number of physicians per capita” to “percentage of adults and children with health-insurance coverage.”



Health Care in Louisiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

29 th – Average Monthly Insurance Premium

– Average Monthly Insurance Premium 30 th – Number of Physicians per Capita

– Number of Physicians per Capita 50 th – Number of Dentists per Capita

– Number of Dentists per Capita 34 th – Physician Medicare Acceptance Rate

– Physician Medicare Acceptance Rate 43 rd – % of Adults Aged 18 to 64 with Health Insurance

– % of Adults Aged 18 to 64 with Health Insurance 24 th – % of Children Aged 0 to 17 with Health Insurance

– % of Children Aged 0 to 17 with Health Insurance 43 rd – % of Adults Without a Dental Visit in Past Year

– % of Adults Without a Dental Visit in Past Year 20th – % of Medical Residents Retained

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ states-with-best-health-care/ 23457/