Louisiana, 50th in Healthcare 2016

With such developments in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2016’s States with the Best & Worst Health Care.
In order to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality care, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from “average monthly insurance premium” to “number of physicians per capita” to “percentage of adults and children with health-insurance coverage.”
Health Care in Louisiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 29th – Average Monthly Insurance Premium
- 30th – Number of Physicians per Capita
- 50th – Number of Dentists per Capita
- 34th – Physician Medicare Acceptance Rate
- 43rd – % of Adults Aged 18 to 64 with Health Insurance
- 24th – % of Children Aged 0 to 17 with Health Insurance
- 43rd – % of Adults Without a Dental Visit in Past Year
- 20th – % of Medical Residents Retained
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/