Trump plays "kids games" with Clinton, you show me yours, I'll show you my taxes

Video commentary below by Stephen Sabludowsky



He also said no one cares about his tax returns aside from people in the media, and “I don’t know when that’s going to be, but when the audit is complete, I’ll release my returns. I have no problem with it. It doesn’t matter.”



Trump also said, “In the meantime, she has 33,000 emails that she deleted. When is she going to release her emails? She probably knows how to find it. Let her release her emails, and I’ll release my tax returns immediately.”



Indeed, Hillary Clinton should release all emails and the Clinton Foundation and State Department should release all documents related to any alleged wrongdoing of the former Secretary and related Clinton family entities.



It is difficult to watch Clinton talk about honesty and openness given the way she has botched the email scandal.



But, Donald Trump has his own scandals that are becoming ever so noticeable that cry out for his own transparency. Those scandals are further reasons he should release his taxes if he wants anybody to believe anything he says, as being true.



The recent revelation that Trump paid an IRS penalty for a hidden contribution to an organization favoring the Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi shows that there is no way Americans will know any other issues Trump has hidden from voters.



The NY Times has revealed that this is not the first brush with the law over campaign contributions. He even bragged that politicians kiss his butt when he makes them. Now that there are serious questions about his contribution, he wants us to forget what he brazenly told us?



But what his latest statement to O’Reilly proves is this—he is not telling us the truth about the importance of his hiding the taxes.

Surely, if the audit were the reason, he would not be challenging Hillary Clinton in a “you show me yours and I’ll show you mine, kids game”.



He would be adamant that under no circumstance would he show his taxes because of the audit, although many of us know and the IRS has told us that an audit does not bar any release of tax records.



Why doesn’t he just tell us the truth: Why not tell us “I have things to hide and I don’t want you to know”. Or, even if that were not true, how about, I don’t want the Clinton’s to use my taxes against me, whether I am hiding or not.



But, when he openly admits he would be willing to make them public but for an equal consideration by the Clinton’s, we know the issue is not "business", it is political and only political.

Trump’s claim the voters aren’t concerned or interested is pure hokum. The polls show we are very interested and I suspect after more revelations of his pay per play schemes become public, the demand for him to release his taxes will become louder.

It is time for Trump supporters to demand transparency, just as it is time for Clinton supporters to do so.



Again, America will not deserve open government if we won’t demand it of our politicians when they ask us for their vote during a job interview.



It just won’t happen and we, Americans and certainly Trump and Clinton know better.



America can never be great again if our top elected officials play time-worn games of hiding the pea.



It just won’t happen.



Never again.